Detroit Tigers Week in Numbers: Jeimer Candelario’s Week Not Enough

FOX Sports
Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after...
MLB・
Detroit Tigers Newsletter: Steel yourself for a rocky MLB trade deadline
Right-hander Derek Law had an ... ummm ... inauspicious Detroit Tigers debut Saturday in Toronto. Over a 13-pitch span in the sixth inning, he (in order) hit a batter, committed an error, threw a wild pitch and gave up a homer, turning a 3-1 Tigers lead into a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays and...
FOX Sports
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart sitting Tuesday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Eric Haase versus Twins starter Chris Archer. In 201 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .203 batting average with a .494 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Reds' Jake Fraley sitting versus Marlins Monday
The Cincinnati Reds did not list Jake Fraley in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Fraley will take the evening off while Albert Almora Jr. covers right field for the Reds and bats eighth against the Marlins. Our models project Fraley to make 77 more plate...
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Tigers Monday
The Detroit Tigers will start Akil Baddoo in left field for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baddoo will bat ninth and play left field in Monday's game while Robbie Grossman catches a breather. Our models project Baddoo, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 6.5 fantasy points...
Twins acquire Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer
The Minnesota Twins have been busy on trade deadline day, and they even made a transaction within the AL Central. Minnesota acquired reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitching prospect Sawyer Gipson-Long, the team announced on Tuesday. Fulmer joins righty starter Tyler Mahle and closer Jorge...
Yardbarker
Rays Trade for Center Fielder Jose Siri, Designate Brett Phillips for Assignment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a move to bolster production from the center field spot, the Tampa Bay Rays made a trade on Monday, picking up center fielder Jose Siri from the Houston Astros in a three-team trade. To make room for Siri, the Rays have designated popular outfielder...
numberfire.com
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
Matt Manning returns from injured list in Detroit Tigers' 5-3 win over Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning didn't have the most spectacular performance in his return from the injured list, but he worked through five innings, allowed three runs and exited with a one-run deficit. The Tigers mounted a comeback, winning 5-3 against the Minnesota Twins in the second of three games at Target Field, after losing Monday in extra innings. The offense backed Manning in the seventh inning with three runs, and once again, the bullpen was lights...
Gio Urshela walk-off home run in 10th hands Detroit Tigers another loss, 5-3 at Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins right-hander Aaron Sanchez, who entered Monday with an 8.33 ERA, recorded eight strikeouts against the Detroit Tigers in his first MLB start since May 28 with the Washington Nationals. Sanchez logged his highest strikeout total since July 2019, doing so on 17 swings and misses. Luckily for the Tigers, left-hander Tarik Skubal...
Detroit Tigers take 'conservative' approach with Tarik Skubal's arm, Miguel Cabrera's knee
MINNEAPOLIS — The Detroit Tigers didn't move left-hander Tarik Skubal to a different team before Tuesday's trade deadline, but on Wednesday, the Tigers moved the 25-year-old to the injured list with left arm fatigue. But really, Skubal is dealing with inflammation in his left forearm. "We just have to...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Tuesday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski is being replaced in right field by Luis Gonzalez versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 345 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .226 batting average with a...
Yardbarker
Toronto Blue Jays acquire 2B/OF Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals
Merrifield, 33, is having a down year with the Royals slashing a .240/.290/.352 line with six home runs and an 81 OPS+. The struggles date back to last year as well, and between the last two years, Merrifield’s posted a 89 OPS+. It’s important to note that Merrifield is...
Detroit Tigers lose to Minnesota Twins, 5-3 in 10 innings: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (41-62) vs. Minnesota Twins (53-48) When: 7:40 p.m. Monday. Where: Target Field in Minneapolis. ...
