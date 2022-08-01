NBA Needs to Chill Out with these Tampering Investigations

www.crossingbroad.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
BREAKING: 2016 NBA Champion ARRESTED
According to TMZ, Iman Shumpert was arrested on Saturday. The NBA Champion has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets.
Yardbarker
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham, LeBron James, Free Agents
This isn’t to say that is Ham’s intent. Rather, it just goes to show that Ham was given control of managing the roster — a sometimes iffy proposition in the coaching world, particularly as it related to LA. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, “Lakers head coach...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Who They Would 'Start, Bench, And Cut' Between James Harden, Damian Lillard, And Kyrie Irving: "Start Harden Bench Kyrie Cut Dame Is The Only Answer"
If you ask an NBA fan to name the very best guards in the league, there'd be some constants on everyone's lips like the reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving would also have been constants, but there are some question marks regarding all of them at the moment.
NBA Investigating Knicks For Alleged Tampering With Jalen Brunson
The New York Knicks were one of the big winners during NBA free agency this offseason as they signed point guard Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. They have had a hole at the point guard position for years, as they started wing Alec Burks there for a majority of the 2021-22 season because of injuries or the ineffectiveness of Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose.
NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant Markets Remain Quiet)
We have officially reached the dog days of the NBA offseason. While fans wait for the Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and ... Collin Sexton (?) dominoes to fall this offseason, our best basketball action has been watching various players tear it up in the Drew League this summer. Not much...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Discuss Where They'd Like To See Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook And Donovan Mitchell Play Next: "Planet Saturn. Our World Is Just Not Enough For Him."
The 2022 NBA offseason started with some big rumors regarding some players that can make big differences for any team (except their current ones). We've heard many trade rumors regarding a variety of stars that could shake the league, and they won't stop anytime soon. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell...
Could Magic Send Markelle Fultz to Lakers in Russell Westbrook Trade?
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't gotten anywhere when it comes to Russell Westbrook trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers. Perhaps they should call the Orlando Magic.
On This Day In NBA History: August 3 - The NBA Is Officially Formed
On this day in 1949, the Basketball Association of American (BAA) and the National Basketball League (NBL) merged to officially form the National Basketball Association (NBA).
NBA Power Rankings: Sixers Rank High Before Training Camp
After coming up short in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers admitted they weren’t good enough to compete for an NBA title last year. Players such as Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid admitted that toughness, especially mentally, drained the Sixers’ shot at a trip to the ...
NBA probing Knicks over Jalen Brunson signing
The NBA is investigating the New York Knicks for alleged tampering in their signing of Jalen Brunson, Yahoo Sports reported
