realitytitbit.com
Honey Boo Boo says weight loss surgery is 'easy way' to shed pounds 'fast'
Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is considering going under the knife for weight loss surgery, and she’s only 16. Just about to turn 17, the teenager is debating whether or not going in for a non-surgical procedure this summer before heading off to a college course. Honey...
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Why She's Not Moving Into Her RV This Summer
Janelle Brown won't be needing a suitcase this summer. In 2021, the Sister Wives star, 53, set up a RV on her family's property at Coyote Pass, Ariz., and bunked there for the season, but during an Instagram Q&A with fans, she revealed that this year, she'll be staying put in her own home.
Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits
According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post. The comments come days after...
Erin Napier’s Haircut Was Inspired By a Huge Hollywood Star! See Hair Transformation Photos
On top of being one of the most talented people in the home design space, Erin Napier is also a trendsetter! The Home Town host has blown viewers away with her style choices, effortless beauty and of course, her signature pixie haircut. Erin and her husband, Ben Napier, shot to...
d1softballnews.com
Kylie Jenner ‘slams’ Travis Scott for letting smoke in his photos
After sharing some of his shots on Instagram on Monday, June 11, on which we saw smoke, the lovely American influencer claimed that her current boyfriend is behind this ‘anomaly’ in a tongue-in-cheek tone. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a ‘crazy’ love affair. A...
Celebrity Rainbow Babies: Pink, Nicole Kidman and More Stars Who Welcomed Children After Miscarriages
Little miracles. These celebrity moms welcomed rainbow babies to their families after suffering miscarriages. Pink, who shares Willow and Jameson with her husband, Carey Hart, admitted in April 2019 that she has had “several” pregnancy losses, starting at age 17. “I was going to have that child,” the Grammy winner told USA Today at the […]
Honey Boo Boo Sparks Debate On 'Quick Fix' Weight Loss Surgery For Teens
The reality TV star, who has struggled with her weight since childhood, hopes the suture sculpt sleeve procedure will help her to lose 125lbs.
Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off
Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Shereé Whitfield is dating ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ star Martell Holt
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shereé Whitfield is in a new relationship with “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt. Whitfield, 52, told TMZ in a video published Tuesday that she met Holt, 40, “through a mutual friend,” and she has since introduced him to her friends and “several people” in her family.
Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’
“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
Heather Rae Young’s Sweetest Moments With Tarek El Moussa’s 2 Kids: Pics
So sweet! Heather Rae Young bonded with Tarek El Moussa’s two kids long before their July 2020 engagement. The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star first told his daughter, Taylor, and his son, Brayden, about his relationship with the Selling Sunset star after they went out "a few times.” The California native explained to […]
Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
Every orange can’t last forever! Following exits from OG star Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa, Us Weekly is revisiting favorite former Real Housewives of Orange County stars. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, Vicki announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show.
Mom's Missing Mexico! Tarek El Moussa Shares Why Wife Heather Rae Young Skipped Their Family Vacation
Mom’s missing Mexico!Although at first, it may have seemed like HGTV star Tarek El Moussa’s entire family was accounted for in his recent Instagram post depicting his trip to Mexico, there was one El Moussa missing — his pregnant wife, Heather Rae Young. On Monday, August, 1, the Flip or Flop alum shared a sweet group snap depicting his family — including his two children with ex-wife Christina Hall, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6 — enjoying their tropical vacation, explaining that Young had to sit this trip out due to doctor’s orders.“Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea,”...
Elle
Kim Kardashian Matches Swimsuit Looks With Her Kids For Turks And Caicos Getaway
Kim Kardashian has taken her four children to Turks and Caicos to spend some quality family time together. The SKKN founder shared pictures from the tropical getaway on Instagram today, including a moment where the entire family matched in all-black swimsuits on the beach. While Kardashian looked stylish in a...
‘American Chopper’s Paul Teutul Sr. Snaps Rare Selfie With His ‘Beautiful Wife’
American Choppers star Paul Teutul Sr. is taking some time off, it seems. And, while he takes this time, the Discovery Channel host is sharing some cool selfies on his Instagram page. In the post, the reality TV star gives fans a rare snapshot of himself and his “beautiful wife” as they enjoy a perfect day.
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Announces Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren Sorrentino: ‘We’re a Growing Family!’
Their parenting "situation" is getting bigger. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino are expecting baby No. 2. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 40, and his wife announced the news on Sunday, July 31. "We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023," Mike and Lauren […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Gordon Ramsay Salivates Over Potential Lamb Slaughter, Draws Ire of Pretty Much Everyone
Gordon Ramsay is a popular television personality because he’s fiery and intense and flat-out mean to aspiring professional chefs. Viewers seem to be totally cool with the way he treats other human beings. But Gordon Ramsay is now in scalding hot water when it comes to the way he...
The Hollywood Gossip
The Bachelorette Spoilers: Rachel Recchia's Fiancé Revealed?!
We’re only a few weeks into Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. But already, Rachel has been put through the emotional wringer like no other Bachelorette in history. Usually, the woman handing out the roses only has to worry about how best to narrow down...
Taylor Armstrong Predicted Joining ‘RHOC’ & The ‘Fun’ She’d Have With Heather Dubrow
Just weeks before Bravo officially announced that Taylor Armstrong, 51, would be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for the show’s 17th season, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum sat down with HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview on our Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention Puh-Lease! And during that interview on June 17, Taylor hinted a potential future on the show — one that has now become her new reality.
