ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias is coming to the AT&T Center

KENS 5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pleasanton Express

Rockstar rancher jumps ten spots on music charts

“…Who knows when it’ll rain again” is a lyric from Brad Jenschke’s new song, “Morning Rain,” and it’s a lyric we all can relate to right now. It’s climbing the Texas Country Music Top 100 charts at #79 last week, jumping ten spots.
PLEASANTON, TX
KSAT 12

Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias announces San Antonio show at AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO – Renowned comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to San Antonio this fall for his 2022 Back on Tour journey. Iglesias will perform Saturday, Oct. 8, at the AT&T Center located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway. The last time Iglesias was in San Antonio in July...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
KSAT 12

Job seekers invited to Spurs Sports & Entertainment job fair

SAN ANTONIO – On the hunt for a part-time job? Spurs Sports & Entertainment will host a job fair Thursday. Applicants are invited to join SS&E and Aramark as they offer numerous employment opportunities at the job fair at the AT&T Center. Located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway, the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Owners of San Antonio cocktail mainstay The Modernist tease second concept called La Ruina

The folks behind Pearl-area cocktail haven The Modernist have teased a forthcoming bar dubbed La Ruina, which they say is inspired by the spirits of South and Central America. The team shared the news Sunday on Instagram, saying La Ruina — which employs the tagline “Ron y mas,” or “rum and more” — will open soon in a “graceful but well-worn building.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Center#Ticketmaster#Gabriel Fluffy#The At T Center
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to Texas teachers all August long

The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission to teachers through the end of August in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month. All teachers currently employed at an accredited K-12 public, private or parochial school in Texas are eligible for the discount, according to zoo officials. Lone Star State teachers also can purchase four additional standard admission tickets for half off during the promotion.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
sanantoniomag.com

It’s Time for Free Family Night at The DoSeum

Starting at 8 a.m., families can register for free evening tickets to The DoSeum. Held each first Monday of the month, kids and their caregivers can explore the museum’s interactive exhibits, including Earth Matters, a special exhibition that closes Sept. 5 and looks at sustainability. Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 2800 Broadway.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Go Rio Cruises Ghost Tour at San Antonio River Walk

GO RIO CRUISES – GHOST TOUR. Experience the paranormal on the San Antonio River Walk! This cruise will take you through downtown and teach you all about the haunted spots of the river. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
KIXS FM 108

$1 Million Dollar Scratch Jackpot Ticket Sold in San Antonio

While no one in Texas is a Billionaire, there is a new millionaire in San Antonio and it was sold at another inconspicuous-looking convenience store. A winning $1 million $20 500X ticket was sold at the Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue in San Antonio. This was the first top jackpot prize claimed in this game. There are still 3-$1 million jackpot tickets, 5-$100,000, and 28-$25,000 prizes remaining in this series of tickets. If you play the $20 tickets, you're saying there is a chance. Please play Texas Lottery responsibly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Need school supplies? Back-to-school bash by Spurs Give offering free resources to San Antonio community

SAN ANTONIO – A back-to-school bash on Sunday at the AT&T Center is offering free school resources to the San Antonio community. Spurs Give has partnered with local organizations, businesses and nonprofits to bring free resources and services for kids and families to help prepare for the new school year. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw35.com

'The Legend' just keeps on running

SAN ANTONIO - The numbers, like the man, are legendary. Oh, but it is. 66-year-old Michael Granados has run 3.1 miles a day, 7 days a week, 52 weeks a year - for 25 years. That's over 27,000 miles -- and counting. “One day I just decided to run for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy