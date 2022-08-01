Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias is coming to the AT&T Center

www.kens5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unsual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
Pleasanton Express
Rockstar rancher jumps ten spots on music charts
“…Who knows when it’ll rain again” is a lyric from Brad Jenschke’s new song, “Morning Rain,” and it’s a lyric we all can relate to right now. It’s climbing the Texas Country Music Top 100 charts at #79 last week, jumping ten spots.
San Antonio Current
Rise Against's return to San Antonio was epic in every sense of the word
For photos of the show, check out the Current's slideshow of the event. Rise Against, the Used and Senses Fail played San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena on Tuesday — and we've never booed so much in our lives. No, not because the bands sucked. Far from it....
KSAT 12
Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias announces San Antonio show at AT&T Center
SAN ANTONIO – Renowned comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to San Antonio this fall for his 2022 Back on Tour journey. Iglesias will perform Saturday, Oct. 8, at the AT&T Center located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway. The last time Iglesias was in San Antonio in July...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Disney princess surprises family by speaking to 11-year-old in sign language
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An 11-year-old girl was shocked when she walked up to Anna from "Frozen" at Disneyland—and the character started talking to her in sign language. Her mother, who is from New Braunfels and appeared on CBS This Morning Wednesday, posted the heartwarming video to on TikTok. It's since racked up more than 2 million views.
KSAT 12
Job seekers invited to Spurs Sports & Entertainment job fair
SAN ANTONIO – On the hunt for a part-time job? Spurs Sports & Entertainment will host a job fair Thursday. Applicants are invited to join SS&E and Aramark as they offer numerous employment opportunities at the job fair at the AT&T Center. Located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway, the...
KENS 5
Celebrate Filipino and Pacific Islander culture at this unique festival
SCHERTZ, Texas — If you're looking for a fun event to celebrate the Filipino and Pacific Islander's culture, add this to your calendar!. The First Annual Filipino and Pacific Islander Festival is taking place on September 3 and 4 beginning at 10 a.m. each day at the Schertz Civic Center.
San Antonio Current
Owners of San Antonio cocktail mainstay The Modernist tease second concept called La Ruina
The folks behind Pearl-area cocktail haven The Modernist have teased a forthcoming bar dubbed La Ruina, which they say is inspired by the spirits of South and Central America. The team shared the news Sunday on Instagram, saying La Ruina — which employs the tagline “Ron y mas,” or “rum and more” — will open soon in a “graceful but well-worn building.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trying Krazy Katsu, the new jumbo Japanese sandwich stand at The Yard
Go hungry (and krazy).
fox7austin.com
La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio
Looking for a last-minute summer getaway idea? FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at one in San Antonio.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to Texas teachers all August long
The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission to teachers through the end of August in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month. All teachers currently employed at an accredited K-12 public, private or parochial school in Texas are eligible for the discount, according to zoo officials. Lone Star State teachers also can purchase four additional standard admission tickets for half off during the promotion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanantoniomag.com
It’s Time for Free Family Night at The DoSeum
Starting at 8 a.m., families can register for free evening tickets to The DoSeum. Held each first Monday of the month, kids and their caregivers can explore the museum’s interactive exhibits, including Earth Matters, a special exhibition that closes Sept. 5 and looks at sustainability. Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 2800 Broadway.
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
San Antonio alters Broadway plan as hopeful compromise with TxDOT
TxDOT says it's still open to conversations.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Go Rio Cruises Ghost Tour at San Antonio River Walk
GO RIO CRUISES – GHOST TOUR. Experience the paranormal on the San Antonio River Walk! This cruise will take you through downtown and teach you all about the haunted spots of the river. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
Texas Resident Claims Top Prize In Lottery Scratch-Off Game
One Texas resident is now a million dollars richer!
$1 Million Dollar Scratch Jackpot Ticket Sold in San Antonio
While no one in Texas is a Billionaire, there is a new millionaire in San Antonio and it was sold at another inconspicuous-looking convenience store. A winning $1 million $20 500X ticket was sold at the Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue in San Antonio. This was the first top jackpot prize claimed in this game. There are still 3-$1 million jackpot tickets, 5-$100,000, and 28-$25,000 prizes remaining in this series of tickets. If you play the $20 tickets, you're saying there is a chance. Please play Texas Lottery responsibly.
KSAT 12
Need school supplies? Back-to-school bash by Spurs Give offering free resources to San Antonio community
SAN ANTONIO – A back-to-school bash on Sunday at the AT&T Center is offering free school resources to the San Antonio community. Spurs Give has partnered with local organizations, businesses and nonprofits to bring free resources and services for kids and families to help prepare for the new school year. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m.
cw35.com
'The Legend' just keeps on running
SAN ANTONIO - The numbers, like the man, are legendary. Oh, but it is. 66-year-old Michael Granados has run 3.1 miles a day, 7 days a week, 52 weeks a year - for 25 years. That's over 27,000 miles -- and counting. “One day I just decided to run for...
Comments / 0