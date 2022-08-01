ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning.

On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police , by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 080122  1050

The post Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

