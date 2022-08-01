Utility commission imposes new performance standards on CMP, Versant

www.mainebiz.biz
Related
mainebiz.biz
25 finalists announced for Maine Family Business Awards
After two rounds of elimination, 25 companies are on the short list for the 22nd annual Maine Family Business Awards, to be presented in October by the Institute for Family-Owned Business. The statewide nonprofit said Monday it's whittled down the roster of potential recipients from nearly 200 nominations, up from...
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend
Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
mainebiz.biz
YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good
The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches across the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
Comments / 0