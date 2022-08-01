Sweet dreams: Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman'

For years now, Netflix has turned into a breeding ground of sorts for projects to turn into massive franchises. The biggest example, of course, is Stranger Things and how it has captured the public’s imagination with each season of the show. But while the fan favorite is certainly at the top of the mountain, there are other contenders who have the potential to become major hits on the world’s biggest streaming service. Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is among those contenders and it appears to be building up momentum for its premiere this week.

