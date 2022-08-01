Sweet dreams: Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman'

www.cnn.com
3 reasons why The Sandman can become Netflix’s big franchise
For years now, Netflix has turned into a breeding ground of sorts for projects to turn into massive franchises. The biggest example, of course, is Stranger Things and how it has captured the public’s imagination with each season of the show. But while the fan favorite is certainly at the top of the mountain, there are other contenders who have the potential to become major hits on the world’s biggest streaming service. Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is among those contenders and it appears to be building up momentum for its premiere this week.
Dreaminess Is Upon Us — Is Netflix's 'The Sandman' Based on a Book?
Sci-fi junkies are going to have a ball with Netflix's dark new series The Sandman. With fantastical scenery and moody cool-toned lighting, The Sandman centers on a "cosmic being" called Dream — aka the Sandman (Tom Sturridge). Said almighty being is in control of all dreams, that is, until he's "captured and held prisoner for more than a century," the synopsis reads. "He must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused."
Everything to Know About Netflix's 'The Sandman'
The Sandman is finally coming to the small screen. Based on the popular DC Comic of the same name, the upcoming Netflix series centers around the king of dreams, Morpheus, as he sets on a quest to restore order to his kingdom. After a failed attempt to turn the graphic...
IGN
New to Netflix for August 2022
August is underway and with it comes a whole bunch of new selections to watch on Netflix. From The Sandman season 1, to Locke & Key season 3, as well as all three of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, we've got you covered on all of the new shows and movies hitting Netflix this month.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Stephen King Is Pumped For Manifest's Uncancellation, But Has One Request
In the midst of 2022 cancellations, one show that got cancelled last year that is preparing to make a big comeback is Manifest. After the plane-oriented drama was saved at Netflix following NBC’s axing, fans have been more than ready for the show to come back, including superfan Stephen King. The legendary author has been known to show his love for the series on social media, but now he has one request while we're learning new details about the fourth and final Manifest season.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
It's finally the weekend, and that means we have a whole host of new streaming recommendations for you on all your favorite platforms. If you're looking for your next binge-watch, there are plenty of options – you can get stuck into Resident Evil on Netflix, based on the video game series of the same name.
TODAY.com
10 books to read this summer, according to bestselling author Harlan Coben
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is Streaming at Last (but Not on Netflix, Sorry)
Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first film in the pandemic to hit $1 billion in global box office receipts. But even as months passed since its theatrical release, and even as it became available to buy online, the movie wasn't streaming on a subscription service at all, until Friday.
14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, and more in August 2022
We're nearly two thirds of the way through 2022. And, even though we're in the middle of summer (sorry, southern hemisphere dwellers), the world's biggest streamers have plenty of new movies and TV shows for us to watch over the next four weeks. Below, we'll run you through 14 of...
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
Star Wars Andor TV series premiers September 21st 2022
Disney has released a new trailer this week for its upcoming Star Wars Andor TV series a prequel to the excellent Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One released back in 2016. The first season of Andor will consist of 12 episodes and will premiere on Disney+ next month and will be available to watch from September 21, 2022, when the first three episodes will be released. The remaining episodes will be released weekly until November 23, 2022 and Disney has already confirmed a second season consisting of another 12 episodes is already in development bringing the story arc to a conclusion and lead into the storyline presented by Rogue One.
AOL Corp
Jake Gyllenhaal Leads ‘Road House’ Remake at Amazon, UFC’s Conor McGregor Joins Cast
Updated: UFC champion Conor McGregor has joined the cast of the “Road House” remake, as first reported by Deadline. Sources say that he will be playing an original character in the movie and not a version of himself, as the project does center on a former UFC fighter (Jake Gyllenhaal). Production is starting in the Dominican Republic later in August.
Classic ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes Are Now Available To Stream: Here’s How To Watch
Jeopardy! fans will be happy to learn the news that classic episodes of the show will be available to stream. Pluto TV announced the launch of two new free streaming channels on Monday, August 1st. The two new channels—available now—show solely either Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy! Hosted by Alex Trebek episodes. These episodes won’t be new, however; they’ll be classic episodes of these syndicated game shows.
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
Speculation Is on Fire Around HBO Max’s Future, Planned Layoffs in Major Streaming Shake-Up
Hollywood is buzzing around Warner Bros. Discovery’s upcoming earnings results and plans for a combined streaming service, which can upend its most popular streamer. Hollywood is abuzz with speculation approaching Warner Bros. Discovery’s first quarterly earnings since becoming the nation’s No. 2 entertainment giant on Thursday. Multiple insiders told TheWrap they expect Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav to announce a major restructuring of marquee streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+ during its results or soon after.
The Verge
She-Hulk episodes will debut on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will now be debuting one day later than previously expected and is shifting to Thursday airdates instead of the typical Wednesday premieres for Disney Plus shows. She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, will begin streaming on August 18th, and new episodes will stream on Thursdays, Disney announced.
Washington Examiner
Six Warner Bros. movies exclusive to HBO Max quietly removed from service
HBO Max removed six movies that were exclusive to the streaming service without announcing the move. The six movies from Warner Bros., Moonshot, Superintelligence, The Witches, An American Pickle, Locked Down, and Charmed City Kings, were all labeled as "Max Originals" and were on the platform to boost the streaming service's original content. However, all six films have been removed in the past few weeks and are now only available to rent or purchase through third-party video on demand services, according to Variety.
Melanie Lynskey recalls body shaming on the set of 'Coyote Ugly'
"Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey hasn't shied away from calling out Hollywood for the body shaming she experienced on film sets, even years after her film debut.
‘Stranger Things’ Writers Start Work on Final Season
Click here to read the full article. The citizens of Hawkins are one step closer to their final battle, as the “Stranger Things” writers’ room has officially started on the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series. The official Twitter account for the show’s writers’ room, @StrangerWriters, announced the news on Tuesday. In a tweet captioned “Day 1,” the account posted a picture of a whiteboard emblazoned with the logo for the final season. Day 1 pic.twitter.com/9m44RkJnc3 — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) August 2, 2022 Season 4 of Matt and Ross Duffer’s nostalgic sci-fi series ended on a major cliffhanger, with the season’s...
