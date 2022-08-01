ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé to remove ableist slur from 'Heated' after backlash from disability campaigners

By Toyin Owoseje
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Neil Bowman
4d ago

I am disabled, and this is ridiculous. As much strength as I have to muster just to get through each day, I'm not going then turn around to act like a word or phrase is devastating to me. I'm stronger than that, and so are most in the disabled community. I'm more offended that artists think they need to sing about their backsides and other parts constantly.

Jennifer Alexander
4d ago

I find this to be hilarious! and I'm not trying to make fun of anybody I'm just saying it blows my mind how much people are offended by everything now that they have to pick apart every single thing that they come across to find something to hurt their feelings I mean if you want to be somebody who lives above something then well do just that and stop using it to discredit anybody else's work

Neil Bowman
4d ago

I guess everyone one of us who have difficulty standing should be offended every time James Brown yells "Get Up-uh!"

