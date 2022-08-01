Christie Brinkley and Devorah Rose discuss the supermodel's iconic bathing suit covers

www.cnn.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Russian ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Julia Trubkina and Ukrainian Yara Zaya Have a Mean Girl Fued via Instagram Stories
'90 Day Fiancé' Season 8 stars, Julia Trubkina and Yara Zaya have a mean girl kind of Instagram feud over the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Here's a breakdown of their feud.
Teresa Giudice’s New Instagram Post Draws Criticism: ‘Does She Ever Stay Home?’
Teresa Giudice’s latest Instagram post drew flak from some of her followers who criticized how much time she appeared to be spending away from her daughters. On Wednesday, the 50-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 47, at the Acqualina Resort and Spa on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. The couple cuddled up to each other and flashed big smiles at the camera while posing together for a photo at the luxury beach resort.
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage
Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
Teresa Giudice Shows Off Her “New” Wedding Invitations: “They’re So Beautiful”
After Ramona Singer leaked Teresa’s wedding invites, The Real Housewives of New Jersey bride-to-be sent brand-new mailers to her guests. One month after The Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer accidentally leaked Teresa Giudice’s wedding invitations on social media, The Real Housewives of New Jersey bride-to-be revealed she sent out brand-new invites to her guests.
Kathie Lee Gifford looks so happy holding baby grandson Frankie in latest photo
Kathie Lee Gifford loves watching her grandson Frankie. "My idea of heaven," the former TODAY anchor, 68, wrote on a Tuesday Instagram photo of herself holding the napping newborn, her first grandchild. Frankie, who was born on May 31, is the child of Cody Gifford (Kathie Lee's son) and his...
Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
‘World’s Youngest Billionaire’ Has Lamborghini And Owned His First Mansion Aged Six
A youngster in Nigeria is living the luxurious Richie Rich lifestyle after being given his first mansion at the tender age of six, having also accumulated a fleet of supercars before you’d even saved up enough pocket money for your first CD. Muhammed Awal Mustapha, known as Mompha Junior,...
Ant Anstead shares cuddly pic with ‘pure class’ girlfriend Renée Zellweger
Ant Anstead described girlfriend Renée Zellweger as “pure class” in an adorable new Instagram post. “This lady 🥰 Pure. Class. Ren x,” he captioned his post on Saturday, which featured the two looking all loved up while cuddling up close during a beach outing. Anstead,...
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’
“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
Congrats! Jay Ellis Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nina Senicar In A Romantic Ceremony In Tuscany, Italy
After five years of dating, Jay Ellis and his longtime girlfriend Nina Senicar tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Family Album With Daughter Grace: Photos
Bindi Irwin’s baby! Steve Irwin’s daughter became a mom in May 2021, welcoming daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell — and the family of three are too cute. The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum started dating the Florida native in 2013, and Powell popped the question six years later. “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ […]
Tom Schwartz Admits He's 'Relearning How to Be Single' amid Divorce from Katie Maloney
Tom Schwartz is adjusting to single life. After recently separating from his Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney, Schwartz admitted he has a lot to learn about being alone. "I'm sort of relearning how to be single, which is strange," the 39-year-old told Page Six at the opening of Schwartz & Sandy's.
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
Yolanda Hadid Shares Lyme Disease Relapse, Mourns Her Mother, After 9-Month Instagram Hiatus
Yolanda Hadid has returned to Instagram and is sharing an update on her life following a 9-month hiatus from the social media platform. The mother of Bella, Gigi and Anwar posted a photo of herself sitting on the water's edge and smiling in the sun. "Coming back from a 9...
Mady Dewey Announced as 'Sports Illustrated' 2022 Swim Search Winner
Congratulations are in order for Mady Dewey as the model has officially been named a winner of Sports Illustrated's 2022 Swim Search contest. With her new accolades, the 25-year-old will join the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in the upcoming 2023 issue alongside Nicole Williams English—the first rookie for SI's 2023 season, who was crowned winner on the Miami Swim Week runway just a few weeks ago.
Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
Delivery From Khloé Kardashian Reveals Even Her Family Refers To Kourtney And Travis Barker As ‘Kravis’
It looks like all of the Kardashians are on board with Kourtney and Travis Barker's nickname "Kravis."
