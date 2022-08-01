ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Christie Brinkley and Devorah Rose discuss the supermodel's iconic bathing suit covers

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Teresa Giudice’s New Instagram Post Draws Criticism: ‘Does She Ever Stay Home?’

Teresa Giudice’s latest Instagram post drew flak from some of her followers who criticized how much time she appeared to be spending away from her daughters. On Wednesday, the 50-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 47, at the Acqualina Resort and Spa on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. The couple cuddled up to each other and flashed big smiles at the camera while posing together for a photo at the luxury beach resort.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christie Brinkley
Person
Chloe Rose
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Shows Off Her “New” Wedding Invitations: “They’re So Beautiful”

After Ramona Singer leaked Teresa’s wedding invites, The Real Housewives of New Jersey bride-to-be sent brand-new mailers to her guests. One month after The Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer accidentally leaked Teresa Giudice’s wedding invitations on social media, The Real Housewives of New Jersey bride-to-be revealed she sent out brand-new invites to her guests.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity

Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermodel#Bathing#Social Life
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’

“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Mady Dewey Announced as 'Sports Illustrated' 2022 Swim Search Winner

Congratulations are in order for Mady Dewey as the model has officially been named a winner of Sports Illustrated's 2022 Swim Search contest. With her new accolades, the 25-year-old will join the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in the upcoming 2023 issue alongside Nicole Williams English—the first rookie for SI's 2023 season, who was crowned winner on the Miami Swim Week runway just a few weeks ago.
CELEBRITIES
WDW News Today

Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy