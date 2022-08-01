austincountynewsonline.com
Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way
Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
South Lubbock residents fed up after construction leaves neighborhood covered in dust
Lubbock, Texas – Residents in a South Lubbock neighborhood said they are frustrated after some construction in their area has blown them away with dust. One resident said the construction started around April and has continued throughout the whole summer. They said it affected their daily lives because they haven’t been able to enjoy their […]
Lawsuit demands end to electronic voting machines in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — Five people sued Lubbock County Commissioners Monday to stop the use of electronic voting systems. They also demanded “proper investigations and reconciliation” of elections in the last two years. The lawsuit demands, among other things, that Lubbock County “implement a precinct level hand-marked paper ballot and hand counting system.” The county already […]
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
Not a rumor: Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is moving
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is moving locations in Spring 2023, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The new location will be at 6101 Slide Road, which was previously a Toys “R” Us. According to the spokesperson, the new location will be able to accommodate more seating and parking, as well as feature […]
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
Lubbock bars cited by TABC dozens of times in last year
LUBBOCK, Texas — Records from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission show Lubbock-area establishments received dozens of citations for violations since August 2021. The TABC issued 35 fines and warnings since August 2021 for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption, and other regulatory infractions. Even a single violation is enough to have tragic consequences,” Chris Porter […]
Texas Vacationers Killed in New Mexico Flood
The third member of a Texas family who went missing in a New Mexico flash flood was found dead on Tuesday. The body of Chris Cummings, 62, was found and retrieved on July 26; he was the last of the three victims, who hailed from Hale County, Texas, to be located after they were killed on July 21.
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
Best rain chance of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After yesterday’s heat, the hottest of the week, today brings spotty showers and thundershowers back to the area. The best chance of rain of the week. As forecast, Lubbock yesterday recorded a peak temperature of 103°. Nine degrees above the average for the date but...
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
The Best Way to Spend Your Vacation in Lubbock
After taking a week-long vacation in the Hub City, I can definitively say what I think is the best way to spend your vacation in Lubbock. Don't go anywhere. Don't do anything. Stay home and sleep. Okay, the article isn't actually over yet. Wouldn't that be funny, though?. It's definitely...
Valero on 82nd and University Ave. demolished, Murphy to be built
LUBBOCK, Texas — Demolition of the Valero gas station at 82nd Street and University Avenue started Monday. EverythingLubbock.com acquired permit details about the location stating that the demolition permit was granted in May for the structure that had occupied the property. One of the permits indicated a Murphy location to be built. A variance was […]
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
‘Happiest that I’ve ever been’: Ropes Teen Kallie Ketchersid healing at home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ropesville teenager Kallie Ketchersid is back home, healing and catching up on missed time with family and friends, after she was seriously injured in a car crash in March. She’s healing from a stroke, a broken jaw, and a fractured pelvis, but says she still has...
Lubbock’s 52nd Annual Fall Festival is Back, Vendor Signup Is Open
If you are looking for a craft vendor event in Lubbock look no further. Every year The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center hosts an Annual Fall Festival and this year the craft vendor registration is now open. This event has been going on for 52nd years and it is a lot of fun.
Open Door putting roofs over 81 chronically homeless people
Open Door in Lubbock has given keys to 81 people in the the permanent supportive housing program.
