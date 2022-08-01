ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way

Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lawsuit demands end to electronic voting machines in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — Five people sued Lubbock County Commissioners Monday to stop the use of electronic voting systems. They also demanded “proper investigations and reconciliation” of elections in the last two years. The lawsuit demands, among other things, that Lubbock County “implement a precinct level hand-marked paper ballot and hand counting system.” The county already […]
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock bars cited by TABC dozens of times in last year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Records from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission show Lubbock-area establishments received dozens of citations for violations since August 2021. The TABC issued 35 fines and warnings since August 2021 for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption, and other regulatory infractions. Even a single violation is enough to have tragic consequences,” Chris Porter […]
LUBBOCK, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Vacationers Killed in New Mexico Flood

The third member of a Texas family who went missing in a New Mexico flash flood was found dead on Tuesday. The body of Chris Cummings, 62, was found and retrieved on July 26; he was the last of the three victims, who hailed from Hale County, Texas, to be located after they were killed on July 21.
KCBD

Best rain chance of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After yesterday’s heat, the hottest of the week, today brings spotty showers and thundershowers back to the area. The best chance of rain of the week. As forecast, Lubbock yesterday recorded a peak temperature of 103°. Nine degrees above the average for the date but...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer

Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Best Way to Spend Your Vacation in Lubbock

After taking a week-long vacation in the Hub City, I can definitively say what I think is the best way to spend your vacation in Lubbock. Don't go anywhere. Don't do anything. Stay home and sleep. Okay, the article isn't actually over yet. Wouldn't that be funny, though?. It's definitely...
LUBBOCK, TX

