Missouri S&T offers summer research for students from HBCUs

news.mst.edu
Related
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
lakeexpo.com
Brian Douglas Byrd (November 18, 1971 - July 11, 2022)
Brian Douglas Byrd, age 50, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Brian was born at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, Missouri to James Don Byrd and Shirley Ann Byrd on November 18, 1971. He attended Jefferson City High School and graduated in 1990. He graduated college at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville and obtained his law degree at the University of Missouri School of Law in May 1999. He practiced law at his law firm in Lake Ozark.
kbia.org
Missouri has one of the lowest percentages of Latinos in the Midwest. Here's why it matters.
Jonathan Verdejo has watched people come and go. His people. The ones he can play some of his favorite music to in his job as a DJ—and they’ll actually sing along. Verdejo hosts various Latin Nights throughout Columbia. It’s frequented by students and locals alike. Their voices almost drown out the music.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kcur.org
Why are Missouri teachers quitting? The state is sending out a survey to find out
Missouri is launching a statewide survey of teachers Monday in an effort to address the chronic teacher shortage. Districts in the St. Louis area told St. Louis Public Radio last month they were behind in hiring for the coming school year because of the shortage. The results of the survey...
Here is when school starts in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
Missouri S&T News and Research
Ferdowsi named interim associate dean for research in S&T’s College of Engineering and Computing
Dr. Mehdi Ferdowsi has accepted the position as interim associate dean for research in CEC effective Sept. 1. He is a professor of electrical and computer engineering and has been working with the National Science Foundation (NSF) as a program director since September 2020. Ferdowsi joined the Missouri S&T faculty...
Where does Missouri rank on the List of Most Haunted States?
Halloween will be here before we know it, which means the spooky season is almost upon us, and a website has ranked the 10 Most Haunted States in the US and Missouri makes the list, where does the Show-Me State rank?. According to the website thegetaway.com, Missouri is the second...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Diverse Grandstand Entertainment Planned For 2022 Missouri State Fair
Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe says the grandstand entertainment will be a little more diverse at this year’s Missouri State Fair. He says there will be plenty of free entertainment. Northwest Mo Info · WolfeFreeEntertainment. The entertainment lineup for the Missouri State Fair can be found on...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
kttn.com
Election results across north central Missouri in the August 2, 2022 Missouri Primary
A political newcomer wins the Republican nomination for 2nd District State Representative, a current state representative wins a nomination for 12th District State Senate, and a Grundy County incumbent wins re-election in his contest. For presiding commissioner, Phillip Ray defeated Bill Wilson by a vote of 1,083 to 738. Others...
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment
Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
KSDK
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens thanks supporters
The Republican thanked voters and people on this campaign. Greitens lost the nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri.
A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared
Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
kjfmradio.com
MDC invites families to free back-to-school fishing event Aug. 9
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with Meramec Hills Master Naturalist Chapter to host a free catch-and-release fishing event for students heading back to the classroom from 4 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Bray Conservation Area (CA) in Rolla. School-aged children and...
kttn.com
Audio: Ballot photos, weapons, campaign clothing all against Missouri’s election rules
Missouri voters head to the polls today for the primary election. Denise Lieberman, with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says there are restrictions on what you can wear to the polls. Lieberman also reminds voters to keep weapons away from the polls. Taking a photo of your ballot is also...
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest
Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.
Comments / 0