ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri S&T offers summer research for students from HBCUs

By Nancy Bowles
Missouri S&T News and Research
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.mst.edu

Comments / 0

Related
lakeexpo.com

Brian Douglas Byrd (November 18, 1971 - July 11, 2022)

Brian Douglas Byrd, age 50, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Brian was born at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, Missouri to James Don Byrd and Shirley Ann Byrd on November 18, 1971. He attended Jefferson City High School and graduated in 1990. He graduated college at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville and obtained his law degree at the University of Missouri School of Law in May 1999. He practiced law at his law firm in Lake Ozark.
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolla, MO
Local
Missouri Education
State
Missouri State
Rolla, MO
Education
State
Mississippi State
Rolla, MO
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Alabama State
KOLR10 News

Here is when school starts in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri S T#Tuskegee University#Research University#Benedict College#Alcorn State University#Jackson State University#Sera
northwestmoinfo.com

Diverse Grandstand Entertainment Planned For 2022 Missouri State Fair

Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe says the grandstand entertainment will be a little more diverse at this year’s Missouri State Fair. He says there will be plenty of free entertainment. Northwest Mo Info · WolfeFreeEntertainment. The entertainment lineup for the Missouri State Fair can be found on...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kjluradio.com

Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment

Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Ultimate Unexplained

A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared

Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
MISSOURI STATE
kjfmradio.com

MDC invites families to free back-to-school fishing event Aug. 9

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with Meramec Hills Master Naturalist Chapter to host a free catch-and-release fishing event for students heading back to the classroom from 4 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Bray Conservation Area (CA) in Rolla. School-aged children and...
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest

Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy