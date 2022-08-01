Fine dining: Fancy Feast introduces pop-up restaurant featuring cat food-inspired dishes

NEW YORK — A company selling gourmet wet cat food is looking to expand its offerings with a pop-up restaurant in New York that will offer dishes inspired by cat food recipes but made for humans.

In a news release, Fancy Feast announced it was opening Gatto Bianco, which it described as a “limited-time, Italian-style trattoria and culinary experience in New York City.” The restaurant, which will serve food for humans, will “take inspiration from Fancy Feast Medleys recipes and pay homage to traditional Italian cuisine,” the company said.

Only 16 guests will get to sample the menu, which will be offered to the select few who get it free of charge, CNN reported. The restaurant will be open for dinner on August 11-12 only.

“Food has the power to connect us to others in meaningful ways and take us to places we have never been,” Amanda Hassner, Fancy Feast’s in-house chef, said in a statement. “The dishes at Gatto Bianco are prepared in ways that help cat owners understand how their cats experience food — from flavor, to texture, to form — in a way that only Fancy Feast can.”

Reservations to visit the restaurant will open at noon EDT on Thursday, Aug. 4. For those who aren’t able to get a reservation, Fancy Feast said the recipes the restaurant will serve will be posted on its website.

This is not the first time that Fancy Feast has offered dishes to cat owners. The company released a cookbook in 2021, CNN reported.

