Did You Know Shreveport Was Once The Capital Of Louisiana?

mykisscountry937.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport United Men And Women Wrap Up Regular SeasonUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
Natchez Democrat
Noodling legalized in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at...
Shreveport Is Top 20 In Cities For Highest Unemployment In The US
The job market in the United States looks a lot different today than it did at this time in 2020. Now we're on the backside of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unemployment rate has been surprisingly low across the US. In fact, the unemployment rate has been so low on a national scale, that it is challenging the traditional definition of a "recession" in the economy.
KTBS
An oak tree and lynchings. What's the truth?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's a tree, a very old, massive Southern live oak. There are some who say its branches were used for hangings, and worse, public lynchings. That tree on the Milam Street side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse has come under scrutiny lately. Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson...
kalb.com
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready
BATON ROUGE, La. - The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, on May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Types of Moms You’ll See During Back to School in Shreveport
It's back to school time in the Ark-La-Tex. Moms, are you ready? Which category do you fall into?. I'll be honest, I've always been that kid and later the step-parent that loved back-to-school shopping. It's the excitement of a new year, the power of possibility, and new beginnings. And most importantly, new clothes and school supplies. There's just something about a new notebook or binder that hasn't been through the wringer yet. Plus, I have a thing for school supplies!
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect August 1st That You Need to Know
In January we saw a string of new Louisiana laws go into effect, from medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we had a few laws to cover. January Isn't The Only Time We See New Laws Go Into Effect in Louisiana. Monday,...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park
LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Lauren Anderson says Shreveporters should elect someone ‘honest’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayoral candidate Lauren Ray Anderson sat down on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to discuss why she believes she’s the best candidate for the job. Anderson is an attorney and says that experience has made her well-equipped to take on the mayoral seat. In order to make the city better, she says we first need to address issues of child abuse and trauma.
KTAL
A portion of I-49 in Shreveport dedicated to ‘Cooper Road Pioneers’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lawmakers decided to dedicate a portion of Interstate 49 to a historic Shreveport neighborhood during the 2022 legislative session. The State of Louisiana also turned over control of several plots of land in Caddo Parish. Act 350 will designate and rename a portion of I-49...
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier
My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
postsouth.com
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon worried about possible ‘redline’ for Louisiana
Catastrophic hurricanes the past two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Monday. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton Rouge he is...
KTBS
Shreveport native becomes first Black 4-star general in US Marine Corps history
WASHINGTON, DC - A Louisiana-born Marine made history this week when he became the Marine Corps' first-ever Black four-star general. The U.S. Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley to the position Monday. Langley who was born in Shreveport, has been a Marine for over 35 years. According to Stars and...
Ants In Your House? Louisiana People Report Massive Problem
About a month ago I noticed a trail of ants coming into my shower. Though it's not something I haven't seen before, it has been a while, and this looked like an abnormal amount of these ants. And they aren't the dreaded stinging fire ants that usually take over the...
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Federal Highway Administration recently unveiled a new initiative geared at protecting against the consequences of climate change and the expenses of extreme weather events, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will provide Louisiana with approximately $134 million over the next five years, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
KTAL
Louisiana State Fair 2022: what you need to know
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th State Fair of Louisiana is set to return in October with Dollar Day. The State Fair of Louisiana is back this fall and on the calendar for Oct. 27 through Nov. 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. Opening day, Oct. 27,...
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Disqualified From Re-election
Major news in the Shreveport Mayors race as incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins has been disqualified from his reelection bid. A Caddo District Court Judge ruled today that an issue with paperwork disqualifies Shreveport's Mayor from seeking reelection. The issue surrounds Perkins' residency listed on his election paperwork. The forms filed...
postsouth.com
Is $2 million missing from Louisiana Downs purse? Attorney general 'aware of the complaint'
As much as $2 million may be missing in horse racing purse money from Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack in Bossier City, though the owner and state Racing Commission are tight-lipped on details. A spokesman for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry acknowledged a "complaint" related to Louisiana Downs but declined...
Is Mayor Perkins Ineligible for Office?
A lawsuit has been filed that may signify the end of the campaign for current Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. According to Shreveport attorney Hugo Holland, who filed the lawsuit, Perkins provided incorrect information on his filing to run in the upcoming Shreveport mayoral election. Shreveport Constitutional Attorney Royal Alexander told...
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2