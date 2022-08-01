ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

NC educators meet to address school violence, other issues

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T500u_0h0aREMO00
Students in school (WSOC)

Educators from across North Carolina are gathering for four days of training on how to support young children and adolescents facing an outbreak of violence and other problems.

The RISE Conference in Greensboro is sponsored by the Center for Safer Schools, part of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

The conference’s title acronym stands for resiliency, information, support and empowerment. Sessions will deal with bullying, suicide, opioids and other substance use among other challenges children now face. The back-to-school training also will address trauma and victimization among children and adolescents, and how all of these things impact school climate and school safety.

“Everything about it relates to school safety,” said Karen Fairley, the center’s executive director.

Presenters will include the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, a manager of the Sandy Hook Promise National Crisis Center, and speakers addressing youth suicide prevention, substance abuse, human trafficking and teen dating violence. Also scheduled is a speaker from the Department of Homeland Security, to discuss active shooter response.

Another presentation will come from Gale Wilkins, president of Project Arrow, a life coaching and leadership program for middle and high school students that has been implemented in five schools and a community program in Granville County.

“They’re looking for innovation to keep the kids safe and to be able to do things. Safety is paramount,” Wilkins said. “So, they’re looking for some things outside of the box. We believe that life coaching is.”

In 2021, DPI issued a statewide challenge to develop a program that would combat school violence. Wilkins created the program and was awarded a grant to implement it.

Wilkins, a former state youth advocacy advisor, said her talk on Tuesday will focus on peer-to-peer mentoring as well as life coaching.

“What we’re giving them is an additional tool to learn how to self-coach and to talk to themselves, ask themselves powerful questions, to be aware of their emotions and what to do with those emotions,” she said. “We’re giving them tools on how to create habits and skills sets to regulate their own emotions.”

(WATCH BELOW: Keeping your child safe while at school: What you need to know)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chathamjournal.com

Chatham County students choose charter schools, taking $4.3 million with them

Pittsboro, NC – Public Charter School Students who reside in Chatham County transfer significant funding out of zoned public schools. Chatham County Schools public school district budgets 10.4% of local expenditures, totaling $4.3 million, for Charter Schools. The district makes payments to over 25 charter schools, with the most funds going to Woods Charter, Chatham Charter, and Willow Oak Montessori.*
FOX8 News

When is the first day of school in the Triad?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Education
Greensboro, NC
Government
WCNC

Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Violence#School Safety#Opioids#School Climate#High School#Project Arrow
WXII 12

Greensboro: Fight on A&T campus hospitalizes 3 people, EMS says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An altercation at an NC AAU Junior Olympics event in Greensboro sent athletes and parents into a panic Tuesday afternoon. The event was being held at North Carolina A&T State University. The initial scene of the altercation is under investigation by NCAT Police Department. Guilford EMS...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBTV

State awards $30M in grants to expand internet access in 11 N.C. Ccounties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Monday through a press release. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded...
INTERNET
WSOC Charlotte

EXPLAINER: Does health care law protect emergency abortion?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration has filed its first legal challenge to a state abortion ban since the end of Roe v. Wade, arguing Idaho’s restrictive abortion law leaves doctors facing criminal penalties for providing abortion-related medical care to women in life-threatening medical situations. The...
IDAHO STATE
carolinajournal.com

Stein takes unusual path in challenging N.C. law against political lies

Attorney General Josh Stein has succeeded so far in his attack against a state law that criminalizes lies about political candidates. Regardless of the merits of Stein’s case, his tactics have generated pushback. Filings at the U.S. District Court raise concerns about Stein’s approach. The challenged law dates...
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Cleveland County casino under federal investigation

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Firearms Arrest in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On July 23, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to Picketts Mill Rd. in Seagrove, with a reported discharging of a firearm. The victim reported that a neighbor had been shooting towards his property the previous day. The victim later discovered that multiple rounds had struck his house and an outbuilding. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, a warrant for the arrest of Milton Shiemillie Mays was issued for felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic, while it received millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes...
NEVADA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
102K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy