ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Projecting every LSU running back's stats in 2022

By Will Rosenblatt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEIuy_0h0aRDTf00

It’s projection season. The time when we get to wildly speculate about the upcoming season, even though we know we’re probably wrong. That doesn’t take away the fun.

We’re looking at LSU’s running back room and what the individual stats may look like when it’s all said and done this fall. Running backs are particularly hard because the number of carries each player gets will be determined by the flow of the game.

If LSU is good, it will be up in the fourth quarter and looking to put games away. If the Tigers are playing from behind, there will be plenty of passing and not a ton of rushes. LSU’s RB room is in decent shape, but there are some unknowns.

Will John Emery Jr. finally break out with health and academic issues behind him? Will transfer Noah Cain bounce back and look like the 2019 version of himself? Will LSU’s younger guys take the next step and live up to recruiting hype?

That’s a lot of questions, but we have those questions because we expect a lot from these guys. The talent is there, and if it shows, LSU’s offense will get a big boost in 2022.

Let’s look at what we should expect from each guy in 2022, starting with Emery.

John Emery Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuGFz_0h0aRDTf00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Projection

  • 925 yards
  • 9 touchdowns

There’s a chance we finally get the season we’ve been waiting for Emery to have this fall. He spent the first few years of his career dealing with health and academic issues, but by all accounts, he’s ready to step into a feature-back role.

He was the 13th best player overall in the class of 2019. He’s got size and speed, and he fits the mold of a back who can do it all.

The 925-yard projection might be conservative but the mark would be the best of Emery’s career by far. He’ll need LSU’s run blocking to improve, an area where they really struggled last year. After missing all of last year, he should be fresh and prepared to handle a high volume of carries.

Noah Cain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2am0_0h0aRDTf00
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Projections

  • 405 yards
  • 5 touchdowns

Out of all the transfers LSU brought in, Cain is one of the more intriguing.

Like Emery, he was one of the top running backs in the class of 2019 when he arrived at Penn State. He finished high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, but is originally a native of Baton Rouge.

As a freshman in 2019, only four Big Ten running backs earned a higher PFF grade than Cain. His future looked bright until an injury in 2020. Upon returning in 2021, Cain was not able to find the same success he did as a freshman.

He’s now over a year removed from that injury, and there’s a chance it’s in his past. If that’s the case, he could be a strong second back for the Tigers.

LSU will have to be good at running the ball for enough carries to go around, but I feel good about Cain being able to rack up 400 yards over a 13-game season. If he’s the No. 2 option, he’ll get his share near the goal line, as well.

Armoni Goodwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2cro_0h0aRDTf00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Projections

  • 385 yards
  • 4 touchdowns

Armoni Goodwin arrived at LSU as a top-100 recruit and the seventh-best running back in the class of 2021. He was part of a running back class for LSU that featured the highly touted Corey Kiner, as well.

Kiner is now at Cincinnati, but Goodwin remained with LSU. He saw just 16 carries last year and dealt with some injuries but could be prime for some more action this year.

Goodwin can be a change of pace from Emery and Cain. He’s not a guy that’s going to run between the tackles 20 times a game, but he’s an explosive player with breakaway speed. He’s also the type of back that can be worked into the passing game.

I’ll project him to be somewhere between 350-400 yards this year. If he breaks a couple of big ones, that number could be higher. It could also be lower if we see him get a lot of his touches in the passing game.

Tre Bradford and Josh Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGgwM_0h0aRDTf00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It feels wrong putting Tre Bradford down here, but that’s just how it goes when you have a group this deep and talented.

Bradford began his career at LSU and saw action in 2020 before having a cup of tea at Oklahoma. Last fall, he landed back in Baton Rouge.

He was a four-star in the class of 2020 and the 13th-ranked running back in the class. Tiger fans might remember his touchdown in the 2020 upset over Florida.

Bradford has received plenty of praise from coaches in his time at LSU since he was a freshman.

It’s too hard to try and predict a yardage number for a guy that could be fourth on the depth chart, but if there’s an injury or he earns more playing time, he has the talent to put up similar stats to Goodwin.

Josh Williams started his career as a walk-on and has since earned a scholarship. He’s seen 45 carries over the course of the last couple of years. He’s a good depth piece to have around but does not project to factor into the main rotation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

More Louisiana flavor on the horizon for LSU's 2023 recruiting class?

At this point, most who follow recruiting know of wide receiver Shelton Sampson’s Aug. 6 announcement and 2023 Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue. When talking about the local players high on LSU’s list, there’s a group of five that really stand out above the rest.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options

New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Culotta said Verge has been telling LSU what other schools have done for their athletes

Jordy said on his show this morning if I heard him correctly that Verge is telling LSU what other schools are doing for the athletes on their recruiting visits. Jordy said when Saban was here, he talked about the 40 year plan. With Les Miles and coach O, it was 3 years and go to the NFL. With Brian Kelly, he is getting back to Saban’s 40 year plan and graduating champions. I thought that was interesting that he said Verge is telling LSU on his son’s recruiting visits that Ohio St is doing this for their athletes, and this school is doing that for their players and we need to do the same thing or this is a great idea that they are doing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU Baseball dealt a crushing blow by Vanderbilt transfer

For all intents and purposes, LSU Baseball has had the perfect offseason thus far. The Tigers have added a plethora of young talent via recruiting, they’ve secured some of the nation’s top transfers and they’ve filled the vacant positions in the coaching staff. This is exactly the summer that Jay Johnson and his team needed after a solid debut campaign that saw the former Arizona coach post a 40-22 record in Baton Rouge. It’s not a stretch by any imagination to claim that LSU is building something special under Johnson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Img Academy#Said And Done#American Football#Tigers
wbrz.com

Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area

BATON ROUGE - With the start of the fall semester just around the corner, business owners in the Northgate area near LSU are working hard to prepare for students' arrival. Co-owner of Soulshine Kitchen and Bar, Joe Martin, says, the funky, upbeat vibe of the new restaurant has been overshadowed by concern about the many people living in what appears to be a vacant building next door.
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge

Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB.com

Angola Rodeo tickets on sale

New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, 51, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail. East Baton Rouge Parish is seeking to make updates to its juvenile facility to prevent future escapes. Recall Roundup: Aug. 1, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Some sunscreen from a...
ANGOLA, LA
theadvocate.com

Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be

Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy