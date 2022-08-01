Projecting every LSU running back's stats in 2022

It’s projection season. The time when we get to wildly speculate about the upcoming season, even though we know we’re probably wrong. That doesn’t take away the fun.

We’re looking at LSU’s running back room and what the individual stats may look like when it’s all said and done this fall. Running backs are particularly hard because the number of carries each player gets will be determined by the flow of the game.

If LSU is good, it will be up in the fourth quarter and looking to put games away. If the Tigers are playing from behind, there will be plenty of passing and not a ton of rushes. LSU’s RB room is in decent shape, but there are some unknowns.

Will John Emery Jr. finally break out with health and academic issues behind him? Will transfer Noah Cain bounce back and look like the 2019 version of himself? Will LSU’s younger guys take the next step and live up to recruiting hype?

That’s a lot of questions, but we have those questions because we expect a lot from these guys. The talent is there, and if it shows, LSU’s offense will get a big boost in 2022.

Let’s look at what we should expect from each guy in 2022, starting with Emery.

John Emery Jr.

Projection

925 yards

9 touchdowns

There’s a chance we finally get the season we’ve been waiting for Emery to have this fall. He spent the first few years of his career dealing with health and academic issues, but by all accounts, he’s ready to step into a feature-back role.

He was the 13th best player overall in the class of 2019. He’s got size and speed, and he fits the mold of a back who can do it all.

The 925-yard projection might be conservative but the mark would be the best of Emery’s career by far. He’ll need LSU’s run blocking to improve, an area where they really struggled last year. After missing all of last year, he should be fresh and prepared to handle a high volume of carries.

Noah Cain

Projections

405 yards

5 touchdowns

Out of all the transfers LSU brought in, Cain is one of the more intriguing.

Like Emery, he was one of the top running backs in the class of 2019 when he arrived at Penn State. He finished high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, but is originally a native of Baton Rouge.

As a freshman in 2019, only four Big Ten running backs earned a higher PFF grade than Cain. His future looked bright until an injury in 2020. Upon returning in 2021, Cain was not able to find the same success he did as a freshman.

He’s now over a year removed from that injury, and there’s a chance it’s in his past. If that’s the case, he could be a strong second back for the Tigers.

LSU will have to be good at running the ball for enough carries to go around, but I feel good about Cain being able to rack up 400 yards over a 13-game season. If he’s the No. 2 option, he’ll get his share near the goal line, as well.

Armoni Goodwin

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Projections

385 yards

4 touchdowns

Armoni Goodwin arrived at LSU as a top-100 recruit and the seventh-best running back in the class of 2021. He was part of a running back class for LSU that featured the highly touted Corey Kiner, as well.

Kiner is now at Cincinnati, but Goodwin remained with LSU. He saw just 16 carries last year and dealt with some injuries but could be prime for some more action this year.

Goodwin can be a change of pace from Emery and Cain. He’s not a guy that’s going to run between the tackles 20 times a game, but he’s an explosive player with breakaway speed. He’s also the type of back that can be worked into the passing game.

I’ll project him to be somewhere between 350-400 yards this year. If he breaks a couple of big ones, that number could be higher. It could also be lower if we see him get a lot of his touches in the passing game.

Tre Bradford and Josh Williams

It feels wrong putting Tre Bradford down here, but that’s just how it goes when you have a group this deep and talented.

Bradford began his career at LSU and saw action in 2020 before having a cup of tea at Oklahoma. Last fall, he landed back in Baton Rouge.

He was a four-star in the class of 2020 and the 13th-ranked running back in the class. Tiger fans might remember his touchdown in the 2020 upset over Florida.

Bradford has received plenty of praise from coaches in his time at LSU since he was a freshman.

It’s too hard to try and predict a yardage number for a guy that could be fourth on the depth chart, but if there’s an injury or he earns more playing time, he has the talent to put up similar stats to Goodwin.

Josh Williams started his career as a walk-on and has since earned a scholarship. He’s seen 45 carries over the course of the last couple of years. He’s a good depth piece to have around but does not project to factor into the main rotation.