WATCH: Wind Turbine in Crowell, Texas Catches on Fire After Lightning Strike

City of Altus employee dies after heavy equipment accident
City officials in one Oklahoma community are mourning the loss of a city employee.
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
Altus employee dies following heavy machinery accident
Altus police said an employee at the city's landfill was seriously injured while operating a road scraper on a steep embankment Tuesday morning.
City of Altus landfill employee dies from injuries after operating road scraper
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus landfill employee has succumbed to the injuries she received while operating heavy machinery. Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy has identified the woman as Tonya Brand. In an update to a story from Tuesday, Police and other first responders were notified at about 10:00 a.m....
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
11 pounds of meth recovered from Iowa Park rest stop
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Two New Mexico residents are accused of trying to transport 11 pounds of meth through Wichita County over the weekend. Michael McDaniel is being held without bond on a trafficking charge from New Mexico and $100,000 for a new charge in Wichita County. Angelique Jaramillo has been released on a $100,000 […]
Three arrested in Burkburnett meth by mail case
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A tip from a confidential informant leads to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, and arrests of three Burkburnett residents. The investigation began in March and on Friday, July 29, agents intercepted a...
Vitro forklift accident claims woman’s life
A woman who was run over by a forklift died shortly after arriving at the United Regional ER this weekend.
