Off-duty SD firefighter saves two-year-old from Minn. lake drowning

Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
Fatal Accident July 28 On Cty. Hwy. 1
Joseph Bernstetter of Fergus Falls was traveling westbound on Co. Hwy. 1 near the intersection of Co. Hwy. 83 in a 2003 Nissan Maxima Thursday, July 28 about 3:51 p.m. It appeared that he had crossed over the center line striking Mitchell and Violet Davis of Fergus Falls head on. Joseph, age 35, sustained fatal injuries. Mitchell, age 65, the driver of a 2008 Ford Edge sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. His passenger, Violet, age 63, also sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Essentia Health in Fargo. Minnesota State Patrol assisted in reconstructing the accident. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota State Patrol, Battle Lake Fire Department and Rescue, Henning Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance and Lifelink 3. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.
Elbow Lake man who crashed motorcycle Friday morning identified
VERGAS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Elbow Lake man who died after crashing his motorcycle into Lawrence Lake near Vergas Friday morning. He was 70-year-old George Hough. A witness saw Hough cross the center line of County Hwy....
Motorcyclist hurt in collision with bear in central Minnesota
PILLAGER, Minn. – A black bear died after it was hit by a motorcycle southwest of Brainerd. Pillager Area Fire-Rescue says the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital in Staples by ambulance. He was wearing a helmet.
Man identified after being pulled from Otter Tail County lake following crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist pulled from Lawrence Lake has been identified. Officials say 70-year-old George Hough was rescued from the lake Friday morning. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
Elbow Lake Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash near Vergas
VERGAS (KDLM/KBRF) – An Elbow Lake man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a lake, Friday. Around 10 a.m., Friday, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a motorcycle that had crashed into the water on Co Hwy 4 South West of Vergas, MN.
75-year-old Fargo man dies in weekend motorcycle crash near Horace
HORACE, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo man has been identified as the victim of a deadly weekend motorcycle crash on County Road 16 southwest of Horace. The State Patrol says 75-year-old Charles Bekkerus died after his three-wheeled motorcycle left the highway, entered the ditch and went into a sunflower field Sunday afternoon.
Moorhead police investigate ‘shot fired’ report
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police are looking for information after officers responded to a call of a possible gunshot in the 1500 block of 11th St. N Tuesday night. Officers spoke with the person who made the report, but did not locate any victim of a crime and no one has come forward with additional information.
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
This Statue of Mary is Hidden in the Hills of Ottertail County
My grandparents just recently built a cabin near Battle Lake, Minnesota and over the weekend my whole family went there for some good quality time. We all woke up early on Saturday, and as we had breakfast my grandma suggested we go visit the Lady of the Hills. I saw "Lady of the Hills Road" in Millerville as we were driving up late Friday, and it piqued my interest so I was all in.
Possible shots fired near Moorhead gas station
(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio is looking into reports of possible shots fired near the Holiday Gas Station off 11th street north in Moorhead late Tuesday night. Multiple people took to social media saying shots were fired in the area, just a few blocks from the County courthouse. We've reached...
UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro. An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning. Another report at the time said a male...
Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course
FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course. Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July. Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground. Boutain says the incidents...
UPDATE: Fargo Police respond to report of shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested one person after authorities say a man called in a fake report of a woman being shot. The prank call came in around around 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1 to the 1100 block of 16th St. N. for a report of a woman being shot.
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
In one rural Minnesota town, old buildings get new life as arts spaces
Farwell, Minn. has a population of about 50. It doesn’t have traffic lights or a gas station. But as of this summer, four buildings — most of its remaining town center — are now open as renovated arts and community spaces. Arts workshops, concerts, gallery shows and...
Big changes could be coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport
FARGO, N.D.–There could be some big changes coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport. Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said a study, launched last fall, is being conducted to determine the needs of the airport and its commercial occupants as well as the flying public. Dobberstein said it all points...
Meet the two candidates battling for Minnesota House District 4B
Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for House District 4B. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Responses may have been edited for style and grammar. House...
