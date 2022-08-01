ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sealy, TX

austincountynewsonline.com

Austin County EMS Hosts TEEX Emergency Vehicle Driving Simulator

The Austin County EMS hosted the The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) driving simulator. According to their social media post:. “This system provides a 180 degree driver simulation of real life scenarios to help staff be more prepared in making defensive driving decisions. The crews at Austin County EMS are constantly training to provide the best and safest care for our citizens and guests. Thanks ”AD” from TEEX for the awesome training!”
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Learn To Bird Program For Set Sept. 14-16 In Fort Bend County

“Learn to Bird” will be presented Sept. 14-16 in Fort Bend County. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event is designed for those new to birding and beginners looking to improve their skills. The program features focused birding trips led by professional guide Bryan Calk and educational presentations by...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas

Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
BELLVILLE, TX
Sealy, TX
Montgomery County News

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Published Date: August 3, 2022.
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

LATE-NIGHT GRASS FIRE BURNS OVER 30 ACRES NEAR GAY HILL

Several Washington County fire departments worked late Monday night into this (Tuesday) morning to extinguish a large grass fire north of Brenham. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was called out around 9:45 p.m. Monday to a fire along FM 390 that was burning toward Chriesman Road. According to Gay...
BRENHAM, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Commissioners Court Receives Presentation On Matterhorn Express Pipeline Crossing Austin County [VIDEO]

Many in Austin County have had concerns about the pipeline that is to run through Austin County. The Matterhorn Express Pipeline will stretch across Texas cutting right through the middle of Austin County. At more than 400 miles WhiteWater Midstream is the Austin-based company behind the project. Their website describes the project as:
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Southwest Texas chemical plant fire causes major damage

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KHOU/CBS NEWSPATH)- A fire at a Wharton chemical plant reignited Wednesday morning after burning for nearly eight hours overnight. The fire led to a shelter-in-place for people living around the facility Tuesday night. According to the Wharton Fire Department, the fire involving a chemical plant broke out...
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 newly opened businesses in Tomball, Magnolia

Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are have opened recently? Check out several that are newly opened below. All American Burgers,...
TOMBALL, TX
pearland.com

News Release from Pearland Police Department

Pearland, Texas – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 2:57 P.M. Pearland Officers responded to the area of Blakely Grove Lane and Laurel Leaf Lane in reference to a report of gunshots fired in the area. After speaking to witnesses and checking the area, a male was located inside a residence in the 1400 Block of Blakely Grove Lane and was confirmed deceased. This is an active investigation, and the Pearland Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Pearland Crime Tip Line at 281-997-4211 or email [email protected] Based on their investigation, there is no known threat to the Pearland community.
PEARLAND, TX

