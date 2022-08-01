austincountynewsonline.com
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputyCovering Katy
1,000 tablets of Fentanyl recovered during bust in RichmondCovering KatyRichmond, TX
Katy ISD considering attendance boundary modifications for nine elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Katy ISD Executive Director of Athletics recognized by national organizationCovering KatyKaty, TX
Austin County EMS Hosts TEEX Emergency Vehicle Driving Simulator
The Austin County EMS hosted the The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) driving simulator. According to their social media post:. “This system provides a 180 degree driver simulation of real life scenarios to help staff be more prepared in making defensive driving decisions. The crews at Austin County EMS are constantly training to provide the best and safest care for our citizens and guests. Thanks ”AD” from TEEX for the awesome training!”
Shelter in place lifted after large fire at Prime Eco plant in Wharton
At one point, police asked residents to turn off their air conditioners during the fire, but people are now allowed to use their A/C again
Learn To Bird Program For Set Sept. 14-16 In Fort Bend County
“Learn to Bird” will be presented Sept. 14-16 in Fort Bend County. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event is designed for those new to birding and beginners looking to improve their skills. The program features focused birding trips led by professional guide Bryan Calk and educational presentations by...
papercitymag.com
Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas
Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
There is something sweet going on at Mainland City Centre
We now have locations in Katy (Elyson Community) & Texas City(Mainland City Centere)!. Owner and operator of Over The Top Waffle Shoppe, located in Richmond, Texas. We had a vision and a dream of bringing a fun and gourmet ice cream experience to the area for quite some time.
Montgomery County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Published Date: August 3, 2022.
Houston Cat Lady Missing Inside the Walls of Her Home For Years
61-year-old Mary lived in a small home in the middle of an up-and-coming area in Houston. Many new buildings were being built all around the area, and eventually, a developer approached Mary and offered to buy her house, however, she declined their offers. Unable to sway Mary, developers continued to...
kwhi.com
LATE-NIGHT GRASS FIRE BURNS OVER 30 ACRES NEAR GAY HILL
Several Washington County fire departments worked late Monday night into this (Tuesday) morning to extinguish a large grass fire north of Brenham. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was called out around 9:45 p.m. Monday to a fire along FM 390 that was burning toward Chriesman Road. According to Gay...
Commissioners Court Receives Presentation On Matterhorn Express Pipeline Crossing Austin County [VIDEO]
Many in Austin County have had concerns about the pipeline that is to run through Austin County. The Matterhorn Express Pipeline will stretch across Texas cutting right through the middle of Austin County. At more than 400 miles WhiteWater Midstream is the Austin-based company behind the project. Their website describes the project as:
Yuck! Is Texas Really Infested With Nasty Bugs and Rodents?
Texas claims another #1 spot on a list; however, we might not want to brag about this one. A recent survey from Thumbtack, resulted in Texas gaining the number one spot as the 'buggiest' city in America. HUMIDITY BRINGS BUGS. According to the survey, July and August are the buggiest...
KWTX
Southwest Texas chemical plant fire causes major damage
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KHOU/CBS NEWSPATH)- A fire at a Wharton chemical plant reignited Wednesday morning after burning for nearly eight hours overnight. The fire led to a shelter-in-place for people living around the facility Tuesday night. According to the Wharton Fire Department, the fire involving a chemical plant broke out...
5 newly opened businesses in Tomball, Magnolia
Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are have opened recently? Check out several that are newly opened below. All American Burgers,...
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell president” Ricky” Dickson testifies as government witness against his “friend”
AUSTIN — Richard S. “Ricky” Dickson, the current President at Blue Bell Creameries, testified Wednesday as a government witness against his predecessor and one-time mentor, Paul Kruse. Dickson took over from Kruse in 2017 at the Brenham, TX, company known for its flagship brand of Blue Bell...
Truck Spills Cow Intestines On Texas Road: 'Worst Smell I Ever Smelled'
"I have not ever encountered anything like this before. This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled."
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among richest in US, data shows
Once again, Houston-area residents can enjoy some bragging rights. See who ranked among the nation's top wealthiest cities according to a new study.
Feds seize narcotics worth nearly $2.7 million at Texas port
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A pair of recent inspections netted mixed narcotics worth nearly $2.7 million for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry in Texas. According to a news release, the first seizure occurred July 21 at the Veterans International Bridge, when a male...
pearland.com
News Release from Pearland Police Department
Pearland, Texas – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 2:57 P.M. Pearland Officers responded to the area of Blakely Grove Lane and Laurel Leaf Lane in reference to a report of gunshots fired in the area. After speaking to witnesses and checking the area, a male was located inside a residence in the 1400 Block of Blakely Grove Lane and was confirmed deceased. This is an active investigation, and the Pearland Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Pearland Crime Tip Line at 281-997-4211 or email [email protected] Based on their investigation, there is no known threat to the Pearland community.
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
Click2Houston.com
Officer experiencing ‘medical emergency’ involved in rollover crash in Tomball, HPD says
TOMBALL, Texas – An officer involved in a rollover crash in Tomball Thursday has been transported to the hospital via Life Flight, the Houston Police Department said. The crash happened on FM 2920 and Buescher Road around 7:27 a.m. According to investigators, the officer was driving to an academy...
7 emaciated horses with open wounds, including 2 foals, rescued from property in Bellville
Officials told Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators the owner was not compliant after multiple requests were made to provide the equine with proper veterinary care.
