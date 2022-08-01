ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mets’ win over Yankees scores highest midweek ratings on ESPN since 2007

 2 days ago
ClutchPoints

Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas

The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Giants trade Ruf to Mets for J.D. Davis, prospects

SAN FRANCISCO -- Darin Ruf again is on the move. The Giants sent their lefty-masher to the New York Mets on Tuesday in exchange for veteran J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and two prospects. The young players coming back are lefty Nick Zwack and right-hander Carson Seymour, both of whom are in A-ball.
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday

The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
Yardbarker

New York Mets acquire right hander Mychal Givens to boost bullpen

Per Andy Martino of SNY, the New York Mets just traded for relief pitcher Mychal Givens from the Chicago Cubs. Givens is in his eighth MLB season and 32 years old. Over the 2022 season, Givens has a 2.66 ERA. He was 6-2 for the Cubs this year in 40 games (40.2 innings). Over his 40 appearances, Givens has allowed 32 hits, 19 walks, and 15 runs (12 earned). Givens also had 51 strikeouts, an impressive amount for 40.2 innings pitched.
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound

Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Mets Insider Asks An Important Jacob deGrom Question

For the first time this year, the New York Mets sent their ace out to the mound. deGrom had been out since the end of spring training with a shoulder injury and had spent the past several months rehabbing. But last night, he finally got a chance to pitch in...
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Knicks Trade Sends John Collins To New York

New York City is often at the center of attention. This summer, it’s one of the central hubs of NBA rumors. Of course, the Brooklyn Nets are getting the biggest headlines. Kevin Durant’s trade request has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue from the moment he issued it. With that in mind, don’t rule out the New York Knicks as a major player either.
NBA Analysis Network

Best Kevin Durant Trade Package Knicks Can Offer

The New York Knicks have been involved in a ton of trade rumors this NBA offseason, as they have been viewed as the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Those negotiations have been going on for weeks and will likely continue up until training camp gets underway in September.
The Spun

Giants Rookie Has Suffered Broken Collarbone Injury

A New York Giants rookie has suffered a noteworthy injury shortly into training camp. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, safety Dane Belton is out with a broken collarbone. While he'll miss time this summer, the Giants believe there's still a chance he's ready to start the season. Belton broke out during...
Q 105.7

Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home

On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
