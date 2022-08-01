Fire restrictions in place for North Cascades in Chelan County

989kbay.com
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
nbcrightnow.com
Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
ncwlife.com
Douglas County sheriff to head statewide law enforcement group
When Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown finishes his term as president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs next year he’ll be replaced by yet another Wenatchee Valley law enforcement official. The association announced this week that Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris will lead their 15-member executive...
ifiberone.com
Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan
MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
kpq.com
Two Finalists To Redevelop Chelan PUD Site Are “Shortlisted”
The two firms named as finalists to redevelop the Chelan County PUD complex – commonly known as the 5th Street Redevelopment Project – are getting a closer look. PUD commissioners on Monday voted to officially shortlist both developers into the next process, which will call on the firms to provide further information and clarification about their proposals.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Mayor To Meet With Colville Tribe Over Skookum Sign
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz has confirmed he'll meet with members of the Colville Tribe about the future of the Skookum Sign. “So, I’ll be going up on August the 18th, and I’ll be meeting with representatives of the tribe to discuss the Skookum sign,” Kuntz said. Kuntz...
q13fox.com
WSP: More than 80 people stopped for HOV lane violations in under 3 hours
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - More than 80 people were pulled over in under a three-hour timespan for illegally driving in HOV lanes in Snohomish County, authorities say. According to the Washington State Patrol, six motorcycle troopers patrolled I-5 in Snohomish County. In just a 2.5-hour span, they pulled over 82 HOV violators.
kpq.com
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
kpq.com
Brace Yourselves, Another Heat Wave is Coming
A slightly tamer heatwave is coming to the Wenatchee Columbia Basin area on August 5, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said temperatures will rise up to 95-102 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures should cool down to the lower 90s by Wednesday, however that is subject to...
lakechelannow.com
County offers $4 million in Grant Opportunities
Local nonprofits, small ag producers encouraged to apply. Chelan County commissioners announced today that a public application period for $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding is now open. The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, provides local governments COVID-relief money to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild...
kpq.com
Crime On The Rise In Wenatchee Valley
Crime is on the rise in the Wenatchee Valley. Wenatchee Police Chief, Steve Crown, says a report released by the Washington Association of Sheriff’s & Police Chiefs on July 19 detailed the sobering statistics. “There was an eleven percent increase in crime in 2021 from 2020.”. Crown adds the...
ncwlife.com
Bomb threat suspect accused of another bomb threat while in jail
WENATCHEE — The man charged with phoning in a bomb threat to the Chelan County courthouse in order to dodge a court date is now accused of making another such threat, this time from inside the jail. Nicholas Henry Fulcher, 35, of East Wenatchee has been held in the...
