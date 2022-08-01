ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Fire restrictions in place for North Cascades in Chelan County

 2 days ago
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
WALLA WALLA, WA
ncwlife.com

Douglas County sheriff to head statewide law enforcement group

When Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown finishes his term as president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs next year he’ll be replaced by yet another Wenatchee Valley law enforcement official. The association announced this week that Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris will lead their 15-member executive...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan

MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
MANSON, WA
kpq.com

Two Finalists To Redevelop Chelan PUD Site Are “Shortlisted”

The two firms named as finalists to redevelop the Chelan County PUD complex – commonly known as the 5th Street Redevelopment Project – are getting a closer look. PUD commissioners on Monday voted to officially shortlist both developers into the next process, which will call on the firms to provide further information and clarification about their proposals.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Mayor To Meet With Colville Tribe Over Skookum Sign

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz has confirmed he'll meet with members of the Colville Tribe about the future of the Skookum Sign. “So, I’ll be going up on August the 18th, and I’ll be meeting with representatives of the tribe to discuss the Skookum sign,” Kuntz said. Kuntz...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Brace Yourselves, Another Heat Wave is Coming

A slightly tamer heatwave is coming to the Wenatchee Columbia Basin area on August 5, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said temperatures will rise up to 95-102 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures should cool down to the lower 90s by Wednesday, however that is subject to...
WENATCHEE, WA
lakechelannow.com

County offers $4 million in Grant Opportunities

Local nonprofits, small ag producers encouraged to apply. Chelan County commissioners announced today that a public application period for $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding is now open. The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, provides local governments COVID-relief money to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Crime On The Rise In Wenatchee Valley

Crime is on the rise in the Wenatchee Valley. Wenatchee Police Chief, Steve Crown, says a report released by the Washington Association of Sheriff’s & Police Chiefs on July 19 detailed the sobering statistics. “There was an eleven percent increase in crime in 2021 from 2020.”. Crown adds the...
WENATCHEE, WA
