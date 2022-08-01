Investigation Underway After 20 Trainees Injured During Hot Pavement Bear Crawl

www.insideedition.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Related
Woman extricated from wrecked vehicle, flown to hospital with critical injuries after Wayland crash
WAYLAND, Mass. — A woman was extricated from her vehicle and flown to the hospital following a crash in Wayland late Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 30 near Willow Brook Drive found a wrecked vehicle that had toppled a utility a pole, according to the Wayland Fire Department.
Man dies after crashing car into North Reading home
NORTH READING, Mass. — Police say a man has died after crashing his sports car into a home on Monday night. David Lopilato, 63, of North Reading and East Boston, died after crashing his 2007 Ford Mustang into a residence on Park Street at 7:00 p.m., according to North Reading Police. Officials say Lopilato was the sole occupant of the car and there were no other injuries reported.
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
whdh.com
Woman accidentally shoots self in Stoughton Target parking lot
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg in a Target parking lot, according to Stoughton Police. At around 6:45 p.m. Monday, the Stoughton Police received a call for a person shot in a Target parking lot at Hawes Way. Officers arrived on scene two minutes later, where they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the leg. Stoughton Fire Rescue treated her on scene and transported her to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in street racing crash in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a street racing crash in Malden on Friday night, authorities announced Monday. Troopers responding to a report of a motorcycle crash on the northbound side of the Fellsway near Charles Street just before 8:40 p.m. found a man who had been thrown from his 2002 Suzuki GSXRT10, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood
Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a man in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities identify 2 people who were killed in rollover crash in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities have identified two people who were killed in a rollover crash in Worcester over the weekend. Troopers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of Route 290 near Exit 25 around 7 a.m. Saturday found a 2001 Nissan Frontier that rolled over after being struck by a 2009 Toyota Matrix, according to Massachusetts State Police.
I-Team: Robbery suspect's uniform, equipment stolen from police supply store
BOSTON - Police say a surveillance photo shows Anthony Miele in a ballistic vest, face mask and goggles holding up an Easton bank at gunpoint. A month later police posted a photo of Miele after allegedly attempting to rob another bank in Norton, this time he was dressed in what appeared to be a full police uniform and vest. The I-Team has learned investigators believe some of Miele's uniform and equipment was stolen in the March break-in at Andrea's Police Supply store in Weymouth. At that time, no one from the store wanted to talk to the I-Team about the theft...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harmony Montgomery: Lawyers of Adam Montgomery, father to 8-year-old missing child, ask to suppress statements made to police
On Tuesday, lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery, an 8-year-old New Hampshire that’s been missing since 2019, filed two motions to suppress statements their client made to police on two separate occasions. Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested in January for felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against...
NECN
Two People Transported with Gunshot Wounds in Roxbury: EMS
Two people with gunshot wounds were transported by Boston EMS from Roxbury Sunday night, according to a lieutenant with Emergency Medical Services. EMS responded to Washington Street and Roxbury Street around 10:30 p.m., according to first responders. Two people were transported with gunshot wounds, Boston EMS said. An agency spokesperson...
NECN
Man Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by Boston...
Police: Child told to ‘come here’ by suspicious man in car
PEMBROKE, Mass. — Police are investigating after a man allegedly tried to coax a child into his car Monday morning. Pembroke Police say the suspicious encounter happened on Phillips Road just before 10:00 a.m. The juvenile was walking his dog when a man in a small, white, four-door sedan drove slowly up to the child and asked him to “come here,” according to authorities. The boy ran away and the car left the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Boy walking dog approached by man asking him to ‘come here,’ Pembroke Police say
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pembroke Police are seeking the public’s help to find information about an interaction a boy walking his dog had with a middle-aged man. Police said the boy was walking his dog on Phillips Road shortly before 10 a.m. when a man drove by him slowly in his car and asked him to “come here.” The driver was described as a short, white man between 50 and 60 with a bald head or very short hair and a short, light-colored beard. The car was described as a small, white, four-door sedan.
Two Connecticut residents died in crash on I-290 in Worcester
Two Connecticut residents died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 290 in Worcester Saturday morning.
West Springfield man dies in Granby car accident
A West Springfield man died Sunday night following a two-car accident in the town of Granby.
nbcboston.com
Police Find Truck That Drove Into Ocean off Hull; Driver Dead
Following a large-scale water search Sunday off the coast of Hull, Massachusetts, authorities have found a truck that was seen driving into the ocean off Pemberton Point, and the driver is dead, police said. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:50 p.m. reporting that a person drove a pickup truck...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials looking for vehicle seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
Fire destroys part of recently purchased home in Medfield
MEDFIELD, Mass. — A fire destroyed part of recently purchased home in Medfield on Tuesday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Curtis Drive found flames shooting from what appeared to be an attached garage. Video from the scene showed the garage engulfed in flames and...
whdh.com
Hanson Police locate missing 12-year-old
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson Police announced early Monday morning they have located missing 12-year-old girl Ashlynn Gill. The police department said on Sunday Gill was either in Whitman or Randolph after she was last sighted July 30. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
Person drowns at Pavilion Beach in Ipswich on Sunday
An unidentified person drowned while swimming at Pavilion Beach in Ipswich late Sunday afternoon. At 5:17 p.m., Ipswich Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a person in distress in the water at Pavilion Beach late Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Authorities said the individual was pulled from...
Comments / 2