Prada’s Timecapsule NFTs grant access to the brand’s Milan fashion show

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week
The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
Victoria Beckham, Zimmermann Join Paris Fashion Week Official Schedule
JOIN THE CLUB: Victoria Beckham and Zimmermann are among the new names joining the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week next season, organizers said on Wednesday. At a meeting earlier this week, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s organizing body, approved 11 new labels to join the schedule for the spring 2023 women’s ready-to-wear shows, which runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Zendaya Bares It All On The Cover Of 'Vogue Italia' In An Ultra-Plunging Dress—Tom Holland Reacted With Heart Eyes!
Zendaya just graced her latest magazine cover in a stunning Valentino gown, and naturally, took everyone’s breath away in the process. The Euphoria star, 25, shared highlights from her Vogue Italia cover shoot with her 148 million Instagram followers and fans can’t get enough!. While the Dune actress...
We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!
Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
Light and cool: the best beach dresses and accessories for summer
Fabric is key, so look for light and airy natural fabrics that dry easily. Sezane’s elegant Gizeh wrap dress, £190 (6) in silk and cotton seersucker works worn over swimwear or over a black slip for evening with some jewellery and a statement sandal. Marks & Spencer’s V-neck frill-detail midaxi slip dress, £22.50, is perfect for grabbing lunch by the pool or popping to your room – and it weighs next to nothing in your luggage. Choose bold block colours, like All Saints’ multicoloured maxi (1, below) or vivid green, as seen on Nina Urgell in Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza (left), or try a vibrant print – Brazilian brand Farm Rio’s uplifting prints (3, below) are investment purchases that will become a regular fixture in your vacation wardrobe.
hypebeast.com
Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf Is Made for Black Puffers
From the quintessential black winter puffer to the trending crossbody bag, nylon puffer garments are reigning supreme in several forms. Whether it is worn purely for style or bracing the harsh winter elements is up to discussion. Either way, it looks like black puffer pieces are here to stay. The latest garment to pair with one’s puffer jacket or crossbody bag is Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf.
hypebeast.com
Prada's Foam Rubber Booties Reimagine Classic Galoshes
‘s squishy footwear movement prevails — following the debut of its chunky, rubber slip-on mules in May, the Italian luxury house has launched an all-new spongy silhouette for fashion fans to quarrel about. Enter Prada’s Foam Rubber Booties, a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional galoshes. Arriving in Black, Red and...
How Western Fashion Became Bedfellows with Streetwear and Barbiecore
Click here to read the full article. The Western trend is tightening its lasso around fashion. Boot Barn president and CEO Jim Conroy in May called fiscal 2022 “one of the best, if not the best, years I’ve seen in my entire retail career,” as the retailer reported a record $1.5 billion in sales, breaking the billion-dollar mark for the first time. Each of the 52 weeks of fiscal 2022 saw sales growth greater than 55 percent on a two-year basis, with women’s apparel, boots, hats and accessories outperforming all other categories. Sparked by a corral of pop cultural influences ranging from...
inputmag.com
Gucci is now accepting BAYC’s ApeCoin for in-store purchases
Have more ApeCoin than you know what to do with? How about heading over to the Gucci store for a new bag? The luxury fashion house announced it will now be accepting ApeCoin as a form of payment through BitPay’s blockchain tech. You can use the coin for in-store purchases in select boutiques in the United States.
Kohl’s Exclusively Selling Levi’s Loose-Fitting ‘90s Collection
Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s is bringing back Levi’s ‘90s-era SilverTab collection for a limited time. The exclusive wholesale retailer of Levi’s SilverTab, Kohl’s will sell the collection’s relaxed silhouettes at 600 locations through January of next year, it announced Thursday. Available in women’s, men’s and kids’ sizing, the capsule “embodies the trends of the ‘90s, refreshed for a new generation,” the department store chain said. Originally launched in the late ‘80s, Levi’s SilverTab gained popularity in the ‘90s thanks to its focus on loose and baggy fits. Three decades later, the streetwear- and hip-hop-inspired collection is back at...
Emily Carey Finds Edgy Inspiration in Fashion-Forward Givenchy Outfit at ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. British actress Emily Carey made an arrival on the red carpet in a daring outfit at the premiere of “House of the Dragon” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The up-and-coming star — who plays a younger version of the “Game of Thrones” character Alicent Hightower in the prequel series — stepped out in a bold ensemble designed by Matthew Williams for Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection. The head-turning monochromatic look features a fluffy off-white cropped sweater with strong shoulders paired and sheer white boudoir shorts with a creamy lace trim and a frilly black hem. Arguably...
Vogue
A Look At the Details Of Blanca Miró’s Dior Couture Wedding Dress
On 9 July, Blanca Miró married Javi Fondevila in Menorca. The influencer and designer wore a Dior haute couture wedding dress designed for the occasion by Maria Grazia Chiuri and the team at the couture workshop in Paris. “I always said to my mum, ‘If I get married one...
Score 40% off Kate Middleton’s Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo shoes at Saks
Shop like a duchess for less. Kate Middleton considers Jimmy Choo’s “Romy” pump one of her royal footwear go-tos, owning the “Romy 100” heels in a whopping six different colors — and you can save 40% off select styles from the brand and Manolo Blahnik at Saks Fifth Avenue today, July 27.
hypebeast.com
Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz Announces New Fashion Collaboration With Luxury Brand ROMEO HUNTE
Red-hot luxury lifestyle brand ROMEO HUNTE has been a go-to fashion staple for elite NBA and NFL athletes and has been proudly worn by A-listers including Beyoncé, Lewis Hamilton, Method Man, H.E.R., First Lady Michelle Obama and more. This season, the Brooklyn-based label announces new fashion collaboration with Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz, launching a limited-edition capsule collection to close out Summer 2022.
Alana Hadid Talks Her Brand La Detresse’s ‘Easy’ and ‘Psychedelic’ Summer Collection
Alana Hadid is the go-to girl when it comes to blending fashion and comfort. The designer, 36, recently unveiled her brand La Detresse's new collection, Summer Trip, which she and cofounder Emily Perlstein created to make packing for a getaway seamless. "The whole concept behind it is people are getting out. They're actually getting to […]
Cover your hide: how to care for leather clothing
How to clean, what products to use, and when to take it to the professionals: experts share their tips for making leather last longer
inputmag.com
Nike ISPA’s Sense Flyknit sneaker comes with a wild array of patterns
Nike’s ISPA division routinely puts out some of the most outlandish sneakers you’ll ever see. Soon to join them will be the ISPA Sense Flyknit, which looks soft but should pack a serious punch. A full breakdown of the sneaker’s capabilities has yet to be disclosed, but the...
Five Standout Design Students From Class of 2022 on the Future of Fashion
Students from the class of 2022 are, in many ways, a product of their larger environment. These young fashion designers completed more than half their education during the pandemic, while the world around them endured upheaval and long-overdue social shifts. While business interests have since allayed some of the fashion...
hypebeast.com
Prada Wants To Send You to Its 2023 Runway Show With New “Timecapsule” NFT
Has announced its third limited-edition NFT Timecapsule Collection, taking place this Thursday, August 4 at 9 AM (ET). For the past three months, Prada’s NFT division – “Prada Crypted” — hosted a 24-hour digital event that featured exclusive Prada products with matching NFTs. Both June and July’s events immediately sold out.
