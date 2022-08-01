ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

City of Irvine receives the Prestigious Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award for the 17th Consecutive Year

Irvine, California
 3 days ago

The City of Irvine’s Financial Management & Strategic Planning Department received the prestigious 2022 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® (AEP) award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. (NPI). This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace Innovation, Professionalism, Productivity, Leadership, and e-Procurement.

The AEP program encourages the development of excellence as well as continued organizational improvement to earn the award annually. For 2022, there were 171 successful applicants including 73 cities, 36 counties, 15 special districts, 17 school districts, 14 higher education agencies, five state or provincial agencies, and 11 others.

“Receiving the Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award for the 17th consecutive year highlights the established infrastructure and proven commitment to the fiscal health of the City,” said Mayor Farrah N. Khan. “City staff continue to strive for distinction while meeting the demands of a growing and thriving City – now the second largest in Orange County.”

In addition to the National Procurement Institute, Inc. (NPI), the AEP is sponsored by the California Association of Public Procurement Officials (CAPPO), Canadian Public Procurement Council / Conseil canadien des marchés publics (CPPC), Florida Association of Public Procurement Officials (FAPPO), National Association of Educational Procurement (NAEP), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement and Texas Public Purchasing Association (TxPPA). The AEP is supported by the Airport Purchasing Group (APG), OMINA Partners, Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council (SPLC) and the Universal Public Procurement Certification Council (UPPCC).

For more information about the City procurement and the Financial Management & Strategic Planning Department in the City of Irvine, please visit cityofirvine.org/purchasing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Aep#Npi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy