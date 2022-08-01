City of Irvine receives the Prestigious Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award for the 17th Consecutive Year

The City of Irvine’s Financial Management & Strategic Planning Department received the prestigious 2022 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® (AEP) award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. (NPI). This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace Innovation, Professionalism, Productivity, Leadership, and e-Procurement.

The AEP program encourages the development of excellence as well as continued organizational improvement to earn the award annually. For 2022, there were 171 successful applicants including 73 cities, 36 counties, 15 special districts, 17 school districts, 14 higher education agencies, five state or provincial agencies, and 11 others.

“Receiving the Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award for the 17th consecutive year highlights the established infrastructure and proven commitment to the fiscal health of the City,” said Mayor Farrah N. Khan. “City staff continue to strive for distinction while meeting the demands of a growing and thriving City – now the second largest in Orange County.”

In addition to the National Procurement Institute, Inc. (NPI), the AEP is sponsored by the California Association of Public Procurement Officials (CAPPO), Canadian Public Procurement Council / Conseil canadien des marchés publics (CPPC), Florida Association of Public Procurement Officials (FAPPO), National Association of Educational Procurement (NAEP), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement and Texas Public Purchasing Association (TxPPA). The AEP is supported by the Airport Purchasing Group (APG), OMINA Partners, Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council (SPLC) and the Universal Public Procurement Certification Council (UPPCC).

For more information about the City procurement and the Financial Management & Strategic Planning Department in the City of Irvine, please visit cityofirvine.org/purchasing.