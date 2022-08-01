Tickets on Sale For Big Bull Falls Blues Fest: Here’s Who is Playing This Year

wdez.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Opening Day of the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Workers and vendors put on finishing touches as they prepare for the Wisconsin Valley Fair, which opens on Tuesday. “It’s very busy today, it’s an excited kind of busy,” Wisconsin Valley Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn said. Organizers say the fair offers something...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New park in downtown Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Mead Witter Foundation has opened a new park along the river bank of downtown Wisconsin Rapids. The park opened last weekend. It is bounded by Grand Avenue, First and Second Avenues and Johnson Street. Overlooking the Wisconsin River, the park is the result...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
More Details Released in Oneida County Garage Explosion
TOWN OF CRESCENT, WI (WSAU) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a garage explosion on Monday. Jared Houg, 34, was killed when items he was assembling to make his own fireworks went off, causing the explosion and fire in his garage.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Kingfish Top Woodchucks, Rafters Roll On
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Kenosha Kingfish won their third game in a row as they defeated the Wausau Woodchucks 13-11. The Kingfish struck first, scoring three runs in the second inning with an RBI single by James Oman (Chipola College) and Parker Stinson (Indiana State University). Oman had three hits with a triple, walk, and four RBI. Stinson had two hits with two RBI.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Group Speaks Out Against Mining in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Metallic Mining Committee heard a presentation from Green Light Metals on Tuesday as the group looks to investigate a gold deposit in the Town of Easton. “We want to make sure the practices that they use will follow the state code,” said...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Man dies in garage explosion
TOWN OF CRESCENT, WI (WSAU) – A 34-year-old man is dead after a garage explosion in Oneida County. The incident happened around 7:30 Monday evening in the Town of Crescent. The sheriff’s department responded to a report of a blast, and when they arrived the victim’s body was recovered.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Eye-In-The-Sky to catch speeders
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – If you’ve speeding on Highway 51 or Interstate 39, you could be caught by a specially-equipt State Patrol airplane. The aircraft is using VASCAR technology. It’s a timing device in the plane that can track the speed of objects on the ground below. The plane then radios patrol cars on to initiate traffic stops.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Weekend Fire In Nekoosa
NEKOOSA, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — A Saturday night fire damaged several homes in Nekoosa. The fire started in a garage and spread to neighboring houses. WAOW TV reports there were no injuries. Nekoosa fire chief Mike Hartjes said the garage was in close proximity to the homes that were...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Former Governor Walker Discusses Kleefisch Endorsement in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker spent part of his Wednesday campaigning with Rebecca Kleefisch in Wausau at the Wisconsin Valley Fair ahead of next week’s primary election. “When she ran for the very first time in 2010 and joined our ticket, she was a...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Rhinelander, Mosinee paper mills to reduce emissions
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Ahlstrom-Munksjo is making changes to its Rhinelander facility that are expected to reduce carbon emissions by 14% and landfill waste by more than 50%. The changes come as the global company aims to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Addie Teeters is the head of...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Financial problems for Marshfield Fire Department
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Marshfield Fire Department is squaring off against City Hall over budget issues. In a memo to City Council and the Police and Fire Commission, Fire Chief Pete Fletty said he was told the department is over $600,000 in debt. While the department is still...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Economic Development Committee Selects SC Swiderski for Riverlife Development
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Economic Development Committee is recommending a local developer for a proposed housing and retail development in the Riverlife area. After a brief closed-session meeting on Tuesday, the committee voted 3-1 to recommend the $45 million proposal from SC Swiderski. “This will bring about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEZ 101.9 FM
‘National Night Out’ observed
KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Police officers and their communities all across the country came together Tuesday to celebration National Night Out. The Village of Kronenwetter hosted one of many National Night Out events at Towering Pines Park. The event aims to build relationships between law enforcement and the public.
Comments / 0