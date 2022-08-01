Tickets on Sale For Big Bull Falls Blues Fest: Here’s Who is Playing This Year

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Kenosha Kingfish won their third game in a row as they defeated the Wausau Woodchucks 13-11. The Kingfish struck first, scoring three runs in the second inning with an RBI single by James Oman (Chipola College) and Parker Stinson (Indiana State University). Oman had three hits with a triple, walk, and four RBI. Stinson had two hits with two RBI.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO