How to Best Watch Mooney’s Growth, Brisker and Gordon Get Early Praise, D-Rob Developing, and Other Bears Bullets

bleachernation.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bleachernation.com

NBC Sports Chicago

Why Kyler Gordon could be Swiss army knife on defense

Both Bears second-round picks are expected to start immediately in Week 1. Jaquan Brisker looks poised to make an impact as the strong safety, beside Eddie Jackson. Barring injury, or some other drastic development, Kyler Gordon will be there too. The question is, will it be opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside? Or will Gordon line up as the team’s nickel back?
247Sports

Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
The Spun

Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick

With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
The Spun

Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
