How to Best Watch Mooney’s Growth, Brisker and Gordon Get Early Praise, D-Rob Developing, and Other Bears Bullets

The Denver Broncos have lost a big weapon on offense after Tim Patrick went down in training camp on Tuesday. The AFC West is expected to be more competitive than perhaps ever before in 2022 with the way that every single team went all-in on roster construction this offseason. On Tuesday, however, the Denver Broncos suffered a big loss to those competitive hopes when they watched wide receiver Tim Patrick go down with an unfortunate ACL injury.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO