How to Best Watch Mooney’s Growth, Brisker and Gordon Get Early Praise, D-Rob Developing, and Other Bears Bullets

www.bleachernation.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Why Kyler Gordon could be Swiss army knife on defense
Both Bears second-round picks are expected to start immediately in Week 1. Jaquan Brisker looks poised to make an impact as the strong safety, beside Eddie Jackson. Barring injury, or some other drastic development, Kyler Gordon will be there too. The question is, will it be opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside? Or will Gordon line up as the team’s nickel back?
247Sports
Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick
With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
O-Line Watch: Bears debut new look at offensive tackle
The Chicago Bears continue to experiment with different combinations along the offensive line in training camp. For the most part, things had appeared settled over the last few practices. With Lucas Patrick sidelined indefinitely with a right hand injury, Sam Mustipher has moved from right guard to center in his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broncos lose Tim Patrick for rest of season with ACL
The Denver Broncos have lost a big weapon on offense after Tim Patrick went down in training camp on Tuesday. The AFC West is expected to be more competitive than perhaps ever before in 2022 with the way that every single team went all-in on roster construction this offseason. On Tuesday, however, the Denver Broncos suffered a big loss to those competitive hopes when they watched wide receiver Tim Patrick go down with an unfortunate ACL injury.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Yardbarker
4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense
Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
CBS Sports
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amir Garrett Throws Drink on White Sox Fan During Game
Amir Garrett threw a drink on a fan during the Royals-White Sox game Tuesday night.
Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing
Rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.'s first full day of practice highlights Day 3 of training camp for the Houston Texans.
Indianapolis Colts owner weighs in on Bears moving to Arlington Heights
Indianapolis Colts owner and Chicago native Jim Irsay said he’s keeping a close eye on the Bears to make the move to Arlington Heights. Having worked in the NFL for more than 50 years, he’s no stranger to stadium disputes.
3 Trade Packages To Send Pacers’ Myles Turner To Bulls
There’s an old expression about the best-laid plans. Often, they don’t go the way you’d hoped. It happens to frequently apply in the NBA. Sometimes, a player acquisition makes more sense on paper than it ends up making in practice. A player may regress, or simply not fit with the pieces they already have in place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Comments / 0