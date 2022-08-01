This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

Photo: Getty Images

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama .

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama.

"A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about the Hog Wild Beach and BBQ wings that are smoked long and slow," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Anas wrote. "Of course, the sauce selections include a white barbecue sauce, which Alabama pretty much has a trademark on."

