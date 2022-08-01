ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

Stop & Shop location in Highland Park to close in 2023

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Stop & Shop in Highland Park is not renewing its lease in 2023.

Stefanie Shuman said in a statement, "After a detailed review of the operating performance of our stores, we have made the difficult decision to not renew our lease at our store located at 424 Raritan Ave in Highland Park, NJ. All store associates will have the opportunity to transfer to other area Stop & Shop locations.  Our Highland Park store will remain open into 2023; a closing date has not yet been determined."

