Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Florida

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Grilled cheese is classic comfort food that comes in many forms. Some like to keep it simple with tons of cheddar grilled between two slices of bread. Others like to spice it up by throwing in meats, veggies, and all kinds of goodies. Several restaurants have become infamous for their mouthwatering takes on grilled cheese.

With all that said, where can you find the most delicious grilled cheese in Florida? LoveFood has the answer to that. The website found the best grilled cheeses in every state.

For the Sunshine State, you should head over to Ms. Cheezious in Miami! Writers highlighted the restaurant's BBQ Pulled Pork Cheese Melt . They also explain why they picked this mouth-watering sandwich :

"The name is fun to say and the food is fun to eat too. Ms. Cheezious started as a food truck, often named Miami’s best, and now has a restaurant in the city’s MiMo district. The praise is, at least partly, down to this unbelievably delicious BBQ Pulled Pork Melt, which is a sandwich worth travelling thousands of miles for. The BBQ pulled pork is made in house and is beautifully tender, with the sweetness perfectly balanced by sharp Cheddar and all melted together in one gooey and gorgeous package."

Click HERE to check out the full list.

