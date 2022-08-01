ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

National Night Out event slated for Tuesday night

By Brandon Wirth
 2 days ago
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac Area YMCA opens doors to those impacted by thunderstorms

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cadillac Area YMCA stated they will open their doors to those without power after multiple severe thunderstorms struck northern Michigan on Wednesday. The National Weather Service began issuing several thunderstorm warnings for northern Michigan just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Due to the Storms in...
CADILLAC, MI
Morning Sun

Services set for fallen Clare deputy

Services have been scheduled for a Clare County mounted sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident with her horse at the fair last week. Nichole Marie Shuff’s funeral will be held Friday at the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Young officiating.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Big Rapids Police Weekend Blotter

40-2201546 @ 9:57am 300 block Morrison Mental- Female took several anxiety meds after feeling sad. She was transported to SHBRH by EMS. 40-2201547 @ 10:06am 500 block N Warren Ave Animal Call- a brown and white dog approached a man fishing. The owner never showed up and it was taken to ARC.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15

It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My North.com

Round Out Your Summer with these 3 Northern Michigan Festivals

Festival season isn’t over yet! Whether you’re planning an end-of-summer vacation or craving a weekend adventure, put these upcoming Northern Michigan festivals on your calendar for August and September. Lobster Fest | Northport | August 20. It’s back! Fresh live lobster (or filet mignon), cherry dessert and delicious...
MANISTEE, MI
Gary Green appointed Undersheriff of Mecosta County

Gary Green was appointed Undersheriff of Mecosta County Tuesday, according to an announcement from Sheriff Brian Miller. In a press release Miller said, "Gary had served as the Assistant Director of the Ferris State University Department of Public Safety. Prior to that he had served with the Michigan State Police for 28 years. During him time with the MSP, he came up through the ranks, working in the area as a Trooper, Sergeant, Detective Sergeant and Assistant Post Commander, among having other roles and leadership responsibilities in and outside of law enforcement."
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Police search for runaway.

OTTO TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old runaway. Riley Hunter was last seen Monday, Aug. 1, around 5 p.m. at her Rothbury-area home on East McKinley Road. Riley weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Phillip Lee Jensen, 65, of Big Rapids

Phillip Lee Jensen, 65, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. Phil was born August 8, 1956, in Cadillac, MI, the twin son of Henry C. Jr. and Joan (Foster) Jensen. The family moved to Big Rapids in 1960, and he graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1974.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

Motorcyclist airlifted following Mission Street crash

An unidentified man was taken to a hospital by helicopter following a Sunday accident on Mt. Pleasant’s Mission Street. A driver pulled out of a parking lot to turn south on Mission Street near Broomfield on Sunday afternoon, said Autume Balcom, spokeswoman for the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. In...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Fox17

Holland intersection reopens after crash

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
HOLLAND, MI
Morning Sun

Isabella sheriff responds to gun-related assaults, DUI accident

Deputies with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to three serious assaults and an accident believed caused by a drunk woman during the third week of July. Two of the assaults reportedly involved guns. The most serious involved five people who’d spent time riding off-the-road vehicles in the 1000...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Reed City Police Weekly Blotter

Officer took a report of a disgruntled previous employee making death threats to an employment agency. Officer took a Trespassing report and issued an appearance citation to a 32-year-old man. Officers took a report of a car side swiping a semi. There was significant damage to the vehicle but no...
REED CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Journey bringing ‘Freedom’ to Mt. Pleasant

Classic rock hitmakers Journey will bring its Freedom Tour to Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, August 5, along with special guest Mac Saturn. The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive

Sheriff’s deputies rescue Bay County woman who sets self, trailer on fire

WILLIAMS TWP, MI — A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her residence on fire. On Saturday, July 30, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by their Midland County counterparts, asking assistance in visiting a trailer in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road in Williams Township. A 51-year-old woman who lived at the trailer had previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor domestic violence with her 76-year-old mother as the victim, a condition of which was that she have no contact with her mother pending her Sept. 26 sentencing.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Man accused of hitting co-worker in face with PVC

An argument among three men that started in a Mt. Pleasant bar over whether it was time to stop drinking escalated into an assault involving a piece of PVC pipe at the house all three lived in. The man who was assaulted also said the other two are in this country illegally.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
65-year old man injured in motorcycle crash in Grant Twp.

A 65-year old man was injured Friday following a motorcycle crash in Mecosta County's Grant Township. The Sheriff's Office says the man was traveling west bound on Stones Corner Road and lost control of his motorcycle coming around a curve. The rider had minor non life threatening injuries. The man...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

