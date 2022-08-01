National Night Out event slated for Tuesday night

bigrapidsdailynews.com
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac Area YMCA opens doors to those impacted by thunderstorms
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cadillac Area YMCA stated they will open their doors to those without power after multiple severe thunderstorms struck northern Michigan on Wednesday. The National Weather Service began issuing several thunderstorm warnings for northern Michigan just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Due to the Storms in...
Morning Sun
Services set for fallen Clare deputy
Services have been scheduled for a Clare County mounted sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident with her horse at the fair last week. Nichole Marie Shuff’s funeral will be held Friday at the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Young officiating.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Big Rapids Police Weekend Blotter
40-2201546 @ 9:57am 300 block Morrison Mental- Female took several anxiety meds after feeling sad. She was transported to SHBRH by EMS. 40-2201547 @ 10:06am 500 block N Warren Ave Animal Call- a brown and white dog approached a man fishing. The owner never showed up and it was taken to ARC.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15
It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
My North.com
Round Out Your Summer with these 3 Northern Michigan Festivals
Festival season isn’t over yet! Whether you’re planning an end-of-summer vacation or craving a weekend adventure, put these upcoming Northern Michigan festivals on your calendar for August and September. Lobster Fest | Northport | August 20. It’s back! Fresh live lobster (or filet mignon), cherry dessert and delicious...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Gary Green appointed Undersheriff of Mecosta County
Gary Green was appointed Undersheriff of Mecosta County Tuesday, according to an announcement from Sheriff Brian Miller. In a press release Miller said, "Gary had served as the Assistant Director of the Ferris State University Department of Public Safety. Prior to that he had served with the Michigan State Police for 28 years. During him time with the MSP, he came up through the ranks, working in the area as a Trooper, Sergeant, Detective Sergeant and Assistant Post Commander, among having other roles and leadership responsibilities in and outside of law enforcement."
oceanacountypress.com
Police search for runaway.
OTTO TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old runaway. Riley Hunter was last seen Monday, Aug. 1, around 5 p.m. at her Rothbury-area home on East McKinley Road. Riley weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Phillip Lee Jensen, 65, of Big Rapids
Phillip Lee Jensen, 65, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. Phil was born August 8, 1956, in Cadillac, MI, the twin son of Henry C. Jr. and Joan (Foster) Jensen. The family moved to Big Rapids in 1960, and he graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1974.
Morning Sun
Motorcyclist airlifted following Mission Street crash
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital by helicopter following a Sunday accident on Mt. Pleasant’s Mission Street. A driver pulled out of a parking lot to turn south on Mission Street near Broomfield on Sunday afternoon, said Autume Balcom, spokeswoman for the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. In...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Dixon to take on Whitmer in November; Vetter, Jane and Routley win elections
It will be Dixon versus Whitmer in the governor's race in November. Republican Tudor Dixon, who was recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won her primary race over her opponents in the GOP primary. In a statement -- the campaign for Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Dixon would "Drag...
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
Fox17
Holland intersection reopens after crash
HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Morning Sun
Isabella sheriff responds to gun-related assaults, DUI accident
Deputies with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to three serious assaults and an accident believed caused by a drunk woman during the third week of July. Two of the assaults reportedly involved guns. The most serious involved five people who’d spent time riding off-the-road vehicles in the 1000...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Reed City Police Weekly Blotter
Officer took a report of a disgruntled previous employee making death threats to an employment agency. Officer took a Trespassing report and issued an appearance citation to a 32-year-old man. Officers took a report of a car side swiping a semi. There was significant damage to the vehicle but no...
Morning Sun
Journey bringing ‘Freedom’ to Mt. Pleasant
Classic rock hitmakers Journey will bring its Freedom Tour to Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, August 5, along with special guest Mac Saturn. The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.
Sheriff’s deputies rescue Bay County woman who sets self, trailer on fire
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her residence on fire. On Saturday, July 30, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by their Midland County counterparts, asking assistance in visiting a trailer in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road in Williams Township. A 51-year-old woman who lived at the trailer had previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor domestic violence with her 76-year-old mother as the victim, a condition of which was that she have no contact with her mother pending her Sept. 26 sentencing.
Criminal trial for Howling Timbers owner sent back to Muskegon District Court
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The criminal trial of Howling Timbers owner Brenda Pearson was slated to get underway in circuit court Monday. Instead, however, Judge Arnette Smedley granted a motion to send the case back to district court for a preliminary examination to determine whether there is sufficient evidence the animals in Pearson’s care were dangerous.
Morning Sun
Man accused of hitting co-worker in face with PVC
An argument among three men that started in a Mt. Pleasant bar over whether it was time to stop drinking escalated into an assault involving a piece of PVC pipe at the house all three lived in. The man who was assaulted also said the other two are in this country illegally.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
65-year old man injured in motorcycle crash in Grant Twp.
A 65-year old man was injured Friday following a motorcycle crash in Mecosta County's Grant Township. The Sheriff's Office says the man was traveling west bound on Stones Corner Road and lost control of his motorcycle coming around a curve. The rider had minor non life threatening injuries. The man...
