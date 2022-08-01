Pre-camp stock report: Team captains ready to thrive, offensive backfield in motion

www.dawgnation.com
dawgnation.com
Projecting Georgia football offensive depth chart prior to 2022 fall practice
Georgia is set to start fall practice on Thursday ahead of the season opener against Oregon. The Bulldogs will have time to sort out various position battles in the run-up to the first game. Below is our best guess at how things look on the offensive side of the ball...
dawgnation.com
Nick Saban frames 2021 Alabama as ‘rebuilding year’
Nick Saban has a new narrative about last year’s Alabama team, which lost to UGA in the national championship game. “Last year, we had kind of a rebuilding year,” Saban said Wednesday on the “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” show on WJOX-FM. Rebuilding year? Really?...
dawgpost.com
4-star RB Calls Georgia Bulldogs "Running Back University"
ATHENS - It’s no secret that it’s been a rough start for Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs on the recruiting trail as it relates to the running back position. The Bulldogs missed on in-state UGA legacy Justice Haynes last month, who committed to Alabama instead of Georgia. The Crimson Tide also landed a commitment from 5-star Richard Young, another Bulldog target in the 2023 class.
dawgnation.com
Georgia 2021 ‘No-Name Defense’ shorted on ESPN all-time defense list
ATHENS — The 2021 Georgia defense deserves better than what ESPN is doling out when it comes to its assigned all-time ranking. The Bulldogs set a modern-era record with 6.9 points per game allowed during the regular season and had eight defensive players, and All-American punter Jake Camarda -- selected among their record-breaking NFL draft of 15 players selected.
Georgia football: The gods provide a miracle with return of Fall Camp
Georgia football fans can rejoice as fall camp begins on this hallowed Wednesday as the team gets prep for the season started. In other words, the time has come to gather all of your Red and Black, wash them, and prepare them for football Saturdays. As the sun rose this...
sicemdawgs.com
UGA football 2021 national champions Coke bottles now available
The Coca-Cola Company has released new UGA football 2021 national champions Coke bottles. The packaging contains the official Georgia Bulldogs national championship logo. The bottles are not printed, but instead have an overwrap that also includes the national championship logo and a picture of Uga wearing a crown. The bottles...
dawgnation.com
David Sanders Jr: The 2025 ‘Unicorn’ OT prospect who is already earning ‘best ever’ accolades
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep introduces DawgNation to 2025 OT David Sanders Jr. at Providence School in Charlotte. When he gets his initial rankings, he will have five stars by his name. =========================================================. CHARLOTTE, NC -- That...
Albany Herald
Monroe sophomore, Ruff Riders star Marianna Wright wins national championship
The Ruff Riders Track Club of Albany is headed back to southwest Georgia this week after competing in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Hornet Stadium on the campus of the Sacramento State University and they are bringing a national champion back to Albany. Marianna Wright, a rising...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
CBS 46
New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence
BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County students are beginning the new school year Wednesday in a new high school that’s the first of its kind in Georgia. Seckinger High School, located near Buford in the Hamilton Mill area, has a high-tech theme throughout its curriculum. “Everything that is...
flagpole.com
The ACC Commission Puff, Puff, Passes All the Things in Epic Meeting
There’s a lot more to say about Tuesday night’s five-plus hour Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting, but here’s a rundown of how the commission voted on many key issues. Click here for background. The commission approved:. A resolution instructing ACC police to reduce fines for marijuana possession. The...
Red and Black
Small protest gathers outside Classic Center to protest Kemp speaking in Athens
After Savannah Downing’s 9 a.m. public speaking class, which she teaches at the University of Georgia, she headed downtown to The Classic Center. She wasn’t there to hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s speech at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference — she was there to protest it.
valdostatoday.com
New details into the death of a Sparta woman
SPARTA – The GBI released new details into the death of Brianna Grier who fell out of a Hancock County patrol car. As the death investigation of Brianna Grier continues, the GBI is releasing new details based on recent findings. Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed. Agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions. In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the backseat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt.
fox5atlanta.com
Second suspect charged in coach's murder during botched carjacking at Gwinnett QT
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a beloved football coach during a botched carjacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department said investigators have been working around the clock to figure out who killed...
GBI: Two Georgia correctional officers charged with bringing contraband into jail
GEORGIA (WRBL) – Two corrections officers in Barrow County are in custody following a GBI investigation into allegations that they allegedly brought contraband items into the jail in which they were employed, and gave the items to inmates. According to the GBI, Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, and Xavier Jamal McWhorter, 28, both of Winder, have […]
thechampionnewspaper.com
Atlanta landlord, others accused of using abusive tactics during pandemic
The United States’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a staff report stating that corporate landlords “used abusive tactics to evict struggling tenants,” including a landlord with property in DeKalb who also applied for and received [paycheck protection program] funds. According to a press release from...
Former DeKalb County principal accused of bullying workers, faced similar accusation 15 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 has learned that a DeKalb County school principal who was demoted for bullying and harassing subordinates in addition to having them run personal errands for her was recently was accused of financial irregularities with her staff 15 years ago. Channel 2′s Richard Belcher...
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach at QuikTrip gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect connected to the shooting death of a man who was shot while filling his tires with air at a QuikTrip last month. On Monday, August 1, police arrested and charged Miles Collins with felony murder and aggravated...
CBS 46
Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
