Has Iowa’s Unemployment Rating Gotten Worse the Past 4 Years?

koel.com
Related
Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday Comes At A Perfect Time
Iowa's annual sales tax holiday starts tomorrow in stores across the state. In past years, I've written off the weekend as a gimmick to get more people into stores. I thought, how much can you really save by simply not paying the 6% Iowa sales tax? But then 2022 happened. Prices on everything have soared, and suddenly the sales tax holiday is more important than ever, for my family and countless others.
An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize
There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Iowa Would Make Piles Of Cash if They Enforced One Traffic Law [OPINION]
I have been quietly conducting a driving study. A study to find how often a simple Iowa, and national, driving law is broken. My study was not even remotely scientific. It simply involves me counting something while driving. I was safe about it. Jotted each day's totals down in my iPhone's note app. So what was I counting?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids Restaurant Owner Is Helping Kentucky For A Second Time
Willie Ray is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack, located in Cedar Rapids, and he is headed to help the state of Kentucky for the second time in less than 12 months. Back in December 2021, parts of the midwest and the south were pummeled by numerous tornados which included Iowa as well as Kentucky. Back then, Willie Ray was someone leading the charge on helping victims however he could. 8 months ago he had this to say on Facebook.
Iowa vs. New York; The Case Of The Runaway Cows
When you see a cow lose, what’s your first thought? Maybe you try to call someone, or even just try to catch it. Growing up with livestock in a neighborhood where my neighbors have little experience with cows, they at least knew who to call when they saw a loose cow or goat. No one ever tried to do what this animal sanctuary did.
Iowa Man Discovers Bird Native to Asia in Tree Outside His Home
There are a few animals we're used to seeing on a daily basis here in Iowa. Squirrels, robins, sparrows, rabbits, the occasional deer, and maybe even snakes, foxes, or a coyote depending on where you live. It's not every day that you step out into your front lawn and see...
Iowa’s Most Prestigious Culinary Attraction Doesn’t Actually Serve Food
If you aren't familiar with the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, allow me to bring you up to speed on this important Iowa attraction. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates is a museum located in our capital, Des Moines, that is designed to recognize some of the amazing achievements in agriculture and fighting hunger. Very fitting it be in Iowa, right? The building is the former Des Moines Library.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
Which Iowa State Fair Concerts are Selling the Best [LIST]
The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just days away and among the wide array of attractions that are part of the 11-day fair are 11 concerts. As with anything, some of the tickets are hotter than others. Here's a look at this year's shows... from the lowest-selling to the hottest tickets there are.
The Incredible Survival Story of an Iowa Lineman [WATCH]
While I was in quarantine over the weekend, I got really into an older show that I heard about on one of my favorite podcasts. It's called 'I Survived,' and it originally aired on the Lifetime Movie Network from 2008 to 2015. According to the IMDB page, the show "incorporates interviews with stylized recreations to tell the stories of people who overcame unbelievable circumstances that changed their lives forever."
Its Game Over For Over A Dozen Iowa Lottery Games
If you are an Iowa lottery scratch ticket player, you may want to make sure you aren’t holding on to any of these tickets for too much longer. Throughout the year, the Iowa Lottery replaces its games with new ones. The Iowa Lottery has announced its latest set of ending games, which is expected to close on October 31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
USDA’s New Rule Protects Iowans From Salmonella In Chicken
It seems that there is always a recall that has to do with salmonella. We recently saw the effects salmonella can have when a woman went viral on social media for not realizing her peanut butter was recalled. To help keep people safe, it United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)...
Odd Study Explains Why Iowans Are so Unhealthy
Well, lookee here, another study about our overall health and wellness. Whether they're actually accurate or not, it's always interesting to see where we in Iowa rank, and how we compare to our neighbors. This study, however, paints a very strange reason why we are supposedly so unhealthy. Let's start...
An Official Guide to 2022 Iowa Oktoberfest Celebrations [LIST]
Fall is right around the corner, which means so are Oktoberfest celebrations!. In Eastern and Central Iowa, there are quite a few Oktoberfest events happening in 2022. Some of them are set for late September, while others are set for early October. Here are all the festivals we know of right now:
Larry Loss Retiring After Decades Of Watching Iowans Win
The nationwide Mega Millions jackpot now exceeds $1 billion for Friday night's drawing. That's a far cry from the first $5,000 that a man named Loss ever saw given away when he became one of the inaugural employees at the Iowa Lottery. Larry Loss hopes to see someone win big tonight before he hangs it up and retires on August 18.
Thousands of Iowa Fish Dying en Masse: Should we be Concerned?
Thousands of fish are going belly-up around the Hawkeye State right now. According to Murray-Darling Basin Authority, Mass fish deaths can happen for a variety of reasons. These are a few that it lists:. high land and water temperatures decreasing the amount of oxygen in the water. severe or sudden...
Iowa in the Bullseye For Major Heat Wave
You'd better get that air conditioning tuned up and ready. A major heat wave is on its way. Cedar Rapids has seen high temperatures climb above 90 degrees just twice during July. It happened six times in June, including a high of 93 on June 21. That's been the hottest day of the summer so far. More than likely, it won't stay that way much longer.
Iowa’s Latest Recall Will Have You Rethinking Your Sweet-Tooth
A grocer located here in Iowa is going through a not-so-sweet recall affecting the snack closet. A voluntary recall was announced on June 30th due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces in the products says an FDA announcement. This week, Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC announced they are expanding the recall to include more of their cookies.
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0