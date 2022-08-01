ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

7 Eagles who impressed during the first week of training camp

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
The Eagles opened training camp with three intense practices, and one secret walkthrough as the team works to prioritize health leading up to the season opener.

Philadelphia’s defense has looked fast and decisive under Jonathan Gannon, while Nick Sirianni will look to see Jalen Hurts take the next step as a passer.

With the Eagles set to put on the pads Tuesday, here are seven players who impressed during the first week of training camp.

Marcus Epps, S

Jaquiski Tartt was supposed to provide competition at safety, but through a whole week of practice, Epps has taken all the first-team reps and has looked very strong.

A day one interception of quarterback Jalen Hurts has added to the mystique.

Mac McCain, CB

Four of the Eagles’ ( Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, and Zech McPhearson) 12 cornerbacks are roster locks, meaning eight players are fighting for one or two jobs.

McCain’s play through the first week has put him in a favorable position behind McPhearson on the depth chart.

Davion Taylor, LB

With the additions of Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean at linebacker, Taylor was assumed to be the odd man out. An athletic marvel at linebacker, Taylor has received some first-team reps as well, and he’ll make Jonathan Gannon’s decision difficult.

Andre Chachere, S

Chachere had logged interceptions in back-to-back practices entering Monday, and he’s earned first-team reps as well throughout the first week.

Miles Sanders, RB

Sanders is always impressive, and with a new contract on the line, the Eagles running back has looked stronger and more explosive through the first week.

Jordan Davis, DT

Davis is an athletic marvel that can dominate at the point of attack or move fluidly enough to make plays down the line of scrimmage.

Shaun Bradley, LB

A special teams standout, Bradley has been a playmaker on the second team defense and a key cog to watch in Jonathan Gannon’s revamped defense.

ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
