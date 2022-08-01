Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?

East Austin bar the Liberty’s cat, Bobs, has been missing since mid-July. The last time she was seen was on Sunday, July 17 at 3:30 a.m. The Instagram account notes that the cat sometimes gets taken in by people, but that the bar staff and others in the neighborhood take care of her, and “it’s unusual that we haven’t heard anything or seen her,” for this long. The cat is microchipped to the address of the bar on 1618 East Sixth Street. The bar would appreciate the return of Bobs, or any information about the missing feline.

