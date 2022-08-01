Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?

austin.eater.com
fox7austin.com
Food at Boat Town Burger Bar
Boat Town is celebrating more than 60 years bringing fun to families on the water. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets more details from Kingsland.
inforney.com
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
Eater
North Austin Mexican Restaurant Slings Vegan Birria Tacos and Burritos
East Austin vegan Mexican truck Nissi VegMex opened a new physical restaurant in the Wooten neighborhood earlier this spring. The 9012 Research Boulevard, Unit C-6 restaurant debuted on April 29. The menu is all about vegan Mexican street food, spanning tacos, burritos, flautas, chalupas, as well as nachos, and burgers....
KVUE
Yelp says Austin patisserie has the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Yelp set out to find the best chocolate chip cookie in every state, and an Austin patisserie tasted sweet, chocolatey victory in earning the title for Texas. The crowd-sourced review company dubbed Teddy V. Pâtisserie home of the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Thursday.
Eater
A Cuban Sandwich Truck Is Bringing Little Havana Vibes to Austin
Cuban sandwich pop-up Oye Chico is turning into a food trailer this month. The new trailer will be parked at Clarksville-adjacent restaurant Better Half at 406 Walsh Street starting tentatively on Thursday, August 4 with limited service. The very simple menu includes one food item: the Cuban sandwich, made with...
Eater
Oh No! Beloved Bar Cat Bobs Is Still Missing From the Liberty
East Austin bar the Liberty’s cat, Bobs, has been missing since mid-July. The last time she was seen was on Sunday, July 17 at 3:30 a.m. The Instagram account notes that the cat sometimes gets taken in by people, but that the bar staff and others in the neighborhood take care of her, and “it’s unusual that we haven’t heard anything or seen her,” for this long. The cat is microchipped to the address of the bar on 1618 East Sixth Street. The bar would appreciate the return of Bobs, or any information about the missing feline.
Willie's Grill & Icehouse adding a new $2.5M Central Texas restaurant
Ice house and restaurant on the way to Hays County
CBS Austin
Kitchen fire at restaurant in NW Austin under control
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a restaurant's kitchen in Northwest Austin Wednesday morning. AFD says crews responded around 9:19 a.m. to 8650 Spicewood Springs Road, which is the address of the shopping center near US Hwy 183. Fire crews said...
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?
You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin Texas County Emergency Services reported that a motor vehicle accident had taken place on Tuesday sometime after noon. The incident is said to have taken place at Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs.
Central Texas caves feeling the heat amid rapid development
There are more than 3,000 caves in Central Texas, and they are dealing with the heat just like the rest of us. In what will likely turn out to be the hottest summer on record, the caves are seeing an increase in visitors and a slow down in growth.
As inflation impacts Central Texas, more people are turning to pawn shops to make ends meet
LEANDER, Texas — All sorts of things can be found at Texas Pawn and Jewelry in Leander, and lately with the U.S. seeing record high-inflation, all kinds of people can be found there too. “Definitely individuals that are just trying to make it from paycheck to paycheck, for sure,”...
cw39.com
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX
Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
PHOTOS: Local, state crews battle fires across Central Texas
In Central Texas, Travis County's Blue Bluff Fire, Blanco and Hays counties' Smoke Rider Fire and Gillepsie County's Big Sky Fire are at varying stages of containment.
Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opening planned Sept. 13
The first Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar location in Round Rock will open in September, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open to the public in Round Rock on Sept. 13, according to a company representative. A former Mellow Mushroom location at 2600 N. I-35 is being renovated to accommodate the cocktail bar and restaurant. In November, representatives of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar told Community Impact Newspaper there were too many factors at play to state when construction will start or finish, estimating that the restaurant would open in the spring.
Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming: both Jacob's Well and now Blue Hole. The Garcia family from McAllen was one of the few who pulled into the parking lot at Blue Hole Regional Park Tuesday to see find out it was closed.
Hays County Barbershop opens second location in Kyle
The team at Hays County Barbershop specializes in a variety of hair and beard services. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Hays County Barbershop opened a second location Aug. 2 at 21511 I-35, Ste. A102, Kyle. Hays County Barbershop opened in 2019, serving Kyle and the surrounding areas with a team of...
