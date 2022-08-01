ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Theatres Summer Kids Dream Family Film Series

CBS 58

Culver's food truck rolls in to Milwaukee's Deer District

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Culver's is bringing its first-ever food truck to the Deer District Wednesday, Aug. 3. It's all part of the "From Wisconsin With Love" tour. From noon until 6 p.m., the event will feature a cheese curd photo booth, a Milwaukee-themed sculpture, an interactive 75" digital screen, a frozen custard themed "Plinko" game and more!
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Fashion Fest MKE Is Coming Next Month

With the Summer drawing close to the end, what better way to say goodbye to the warm season of relaxation and fun then with a vibrant fashion fest right in the center of one of Milwaukee’s most popular shopping malls. That’s right, coming next month on September the 10th,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing

BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
BROOKFIELD, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 13 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 8/5/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan Jaycees Present The 69th Annual Johnsonville Brat Days At Kiwanis Park in Sheboygan! FREE admission and live music on two stages Friday and Saturday! Brat-inspired food you can’t get anywhere else! A parade, brat eating competition, marketplace, family area, carnival and more! https://wxerfm.com/events/330146/
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Float Milwaukee to host Float Fest street party August 19

Even though we’ve now entered the last full month of the season, there’s still a lot of summer fun left. Adding to large-scale event undertakings like Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Irish Fest, and Bay View Bash is a steady wave of other festivals, block parties, and music series that are scheduled to happen in and around “The City Of Festivals” between now and summer’s end.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bullet hits woman watching movie in bed

MILWAUKEE — Bullets from a shooting outside a Milwaukee home hit a woman lying in her bed. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near 25th and Rogers streets. Christine Marquez said she was watching a movie in bed with her wife when she heard multiple gunshots and felt a pinch.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Meet Cedarburg’s popologist

CEDARBURG — Did you know that Americans consume approximately 17.3 billion quarts of popcorn annually?. Popcorn is a delicious, healthy snack. In addition to being high in fiber, popcorn contains phenolic acids, a type of antioxidant. Popcorn is a whole grain, an important food group that may reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease and hypertension in humans.
CEDARBURG, WI
milwaukeemag.com

How Bradford Beach Came to Be

The weather must have been scorching when this photograph of Bradford Beach was taken on a summer day in the late 1930s. Not only was every parking space on Lincoln Memorial Drive occupied, but a few dozen people were actually out in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. The beach...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a 12-year-old critical missing boy. Marlon Johnson has been located and returned home safe. There was concern after Johnson was last seen in the area of 6th and Hadley around 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Anyone with information is asked...

