Marcus Theatres Summer Kids Dream Family Film Series

Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
Culver's food truck rolls in to Milwaukee's Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Culver's is bringing its first-ever food truck to the Deer District Wednesday, Aug. 3. It's all part of the "From Wisconsin With Love" tour. From noon until 6 p.m., the event will feature a cheese curd photo booth, a Milwaukee-themed sculpture, an interactive 75" digital screen, a frozen custard themed "Plinko" game and more!
tmpresale.com
We Outside Comedy Tour at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee Oct 01, 2022 – presale code
We have the We Outside Comedy Tour presale code!! While this limited time presale opportunity exists, you can get tickets for We Outside Comedy Tour before anyone else!!!. Don’t miss this wonderful chance to see We Outside Comedy Tour’s show in Milwaukee. Here are all the We Outside...
communityjournal.net
Fashion Fest MKE Is Coming Next Month
With the Summer drawing close to the end, what better way to say goodbye to the warm season of relaxation and fun then with a vibrant fashion fest right in the center of one of Milwaukee’s most popular shopping malls. That’s right, coming next month on September the 10th,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer events at The Corners of Brookfield
MILWAUKEE - Shopping, restaurants and a calendar stacked full of events. Head just west of Milwaukee to enjoy fun for all ages at The Corners of Brookfield!
CBS 58
Root Beer Float Bash returns as Sprecher attempts to break record of most floats ever given away
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanks to Sprecher, Glendale is the root beer capitol of the world! This Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, and to celebrate, Sprecher is giving away root beer floats. Prepare to float right out of Bayshore after filling up on the treats.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former basketball stars inspire Milwaukee kids on farm
At the Beulah Family Homestead, a lot of hands help out. The fields are filled with the unfamiliar, and they are planting more than what grows in the dirt.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing
BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair Giant Slide: Ride free thanks to UWM, here's how
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Giant Slide at the Wisconsin State Fair is one of the biggest draws for kids young and old. Now, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) is giving away free rides on the Giant Slide – but only on Saturday, Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
CBS 58
Hamburglar up for adoption; plus see the dog saved by donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As you can see from these photos, Max is thriving!. The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) says it's because of generous donations from the community. The Summer Donation program is one of many ways people help animals like Max. For our Pet of the Week segment on...
wxerfm.com
The Top 13 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 8/5/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. The Sheboygan Jaycees Present The 69th Annual Johnsonville Brat Days At Kiwanis Park in Sheboygan! FREE admission and live music on two stages Friday and Saturday! Brat-inspired food you can’t get anywhere else! A parade, brat eating competition, marketplace, family area, carnival and more! https://wxerfm.com/events/330146/
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
milwaukeerecord.com
Float Milwaukee to host Float Fest street party August 19
Even though we’ve now entered the last full month of the season, there’s still a lot of summer fun left. Adding to large-scale event undertakings like Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Irish Fest, and Bay View Bash is a steady wave of other festivals, block parties, and music series that are scheduled to happen in and around “The City Of Festivals” between now and summer’s end.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Brian Niznansky named Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News is thrilled to announce that Brian Niznansky has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News.
WISN
Bullet hits woman watching movie in bed
MILWAUKEE — Bullets from a shooting outside a Milwaukee home hit a woman lying in her bed. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near 25th and Rogers streets. Christine Marquez said she was watching a movie in bed with her wife when she heard multiple gunshots and felt a pinch.
CBS 58
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Meet Cedarburg’s popologist
CEDARBURG — Did you know that Americans consume approximately 17.3 billion quarts of popcorn annually?. Popcorn is a delicious, healthy snack. In addition to being high in fiber, popcorn contains phenolic acids, a type of antioxidant. Popcorn is a whole grain, an important food group that may reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease and hypertension in humans.
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
milwaukeemag.com
How Bradford Beach Came to Be
The weather must have been scorching when this photograph of Bradford Beach was taken on a summer day in the late 1930s. Not only was every parking space on Lincoln Memorial Drive occupied, but a few dozen people were actually out in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. The beach...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a 12-year-old critical missing boy. Marlon Johnson has been located and returned home safe. There was concern after Johnson was last seen in the area of 6th and Hadley around 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Anyone with information is asked...
