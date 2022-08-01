ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League odds for 2022-23 season

By Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Sports Betting#Bournemouth#Nottingham Forest#2500 Arsenal#Tottenham#2500 Everton#Crystal Palace
Yardbarker

Chelsea put brakes on defender’s move to Premier League rivals

Chelsea do not want to lose another defender. The Blues, led by German boss Thomas Tuchel, have seen multiple defensive players move on in recent times. First-team regulars Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed Stamford Bridge at the end of last season after both centre-backs failed to extend their contracts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

England women to play USWNT at Wembley in October

The England women's team will face the United States women's national team at Wembley on Oct. 7, the FA announced on Tuesday. The match is subject to the Euro 2022 champions securing qualification for the 2023 Women's World Cup in their next batch of games in September. The Lionesses are five points clear at the top of Group D in the qualifiers, with a trip to second-placed Austria and a meeting with Luxembourg in Stoke to follow.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
TMZ.com

Soccer Player Attacks Female Referee Over Yellow Card, Arrested

Horrifying scene at a soccer game in Argentina this weekend -- when a male player absolutely lost it and attacked a female referee after being handed a yellow card. It all went down during a third division match between Garmense and Independencia of the Tres Arroyos Regional League ... when player Cristian Tirone unleashed on official Dalma Cortadi while her back was turned.
FIFA
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?

Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent) The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons. Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Stoke City Are Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan

Stoke City are emerging as favourites to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer. Liam Delap has been linked with a loan move away from City this summer and Stoke City are now looking to be favourites to sign the player. Manchester City are keen for the player to have some first-team experience but will not let him leave on a permanent deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: United in for Sesko as defenders set to leave

Red Bull Salzburg are open to offers in excess of £45m for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who is a target for Manchester United, as well as for Chelsea and Newcastle United. (i Sport), external. United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to sell six defenders before the end...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy