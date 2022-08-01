ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The biggest movie in the world right now isn't from Marvel or DC. It's a Chinese sci-fi movie.

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUN9s_0h0aCdhI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZNLK_0h0aCdhI00
"Moon Man."

Alibaba Pictures

  • The Chinese movie "Moon Man" was the biggest movie in the world over the weekend.
  • It's a bright spot for the Chinese box office, which has been hindered by lockdowns this year.
  • The North American box office is on pace to retake its crown from China this year.

DC's "League of Super Pets," an animated movie about Superman's dog, topped the US box office over the weekend with $23 million. But it wasn't the biggest movie worldwide.

That honor went to the Chinese film "Moon Man," which grossed $129 million over the weekend, according to Comscore, all from the China market. "League of Super Pets" grossed a total of $41 million when accounting for international markets.

"Moon Man" centers on an astronaut who is stranded alone on the moon after Earth is destroyed.

The movie is a bright spot for the China box office, which has been hindered this year, compared to last year, by pandemic-related lockdowns.

China surpassed North America as the biggest box office in the world in 2020 through 2021 as US theaters were closed for most of 2020 and the industry struggled to recover last year.

Chinese-produced films carried the local box office in that time. The Chinese war film "Battle at Lake Changjin" was the second-biggest movie of 2021, behind "Spider-Man: No Way Home," with over $900 million, largely from China.

But the North American box office is on pace to retake its box-office crown this year thanks to a sluggish China box office and Hollywood releases like "Top Gun: Maverick," which has grossed $650 million in the US alone.

The Chinese box office is at $3.09 billion so far this year, according to the film-business consultancy firm Artisan Gateaway. The North American box office is at $4.85 billion so far, according to Comscore.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Animated Movie#Sci Fi#In The World#Chinese#North American
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
MOVIES
Business Insider

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
MILITARY
ComicBook

Green Lantern and Blue Beetle Trend After Warner Bros. Discovery Shelves Batgirl

DC and Warner Bros. shocked fans by announcing that the upcoming Batgirl movie has been shelved, and will not be released in theaters or HBO Max. The news that Batgirl has been canceled has caused a major uproar within the DC fandom – and has sparked anxiety about what other DC projects that have been announced – or are even in production – could be getting the ax, in the new era of Warner Bros. Discovery.
MOVIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

564K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy