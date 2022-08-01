ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Meet Cleveland’s Own Mookie Motonio… aka The Ohio Playa

By Matty Willz
 3 days ago

Source: Mook / Mookie Motonio

Mookie Motonio, perhaps better known as The Ohio Playa, is Cleveland through and through.

He’s also a legend.

Motonio was born, raised, and still resides in Northeast Ohio. He recalls being a gifted artist since middle school when he started rapping as a joke, though it didn’t take long for him to realize that he was actually extremely talented. His ability has led him to collaborate with high-profile artists over the years, including Bone Thugs, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, Chip tha Ripper, Caine & Nefertitti Avani.

“At first it was just a joke,” Motonio said in our recent text exchange. “Then I really listened to myself like, hold up, I can rap for real lol”.

He’s been passing out expert-level bars ever since.

“Then I really listened to myself like, hold up, I can rap for real lol.”

Motonio’s most recent project is an album titled Aight, so Boom!. It features other Cleveland legends in Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone and Chip that Ripper, along with rising area talent in Tae Wall, Envy Jazzo and more.

When we asked Mook what his favorite tracks on Aight, So Boom! were, of course he said ‘All of them!’. But noted that the lead single is Freak Life with Nefertitti Avani, and that Plot Twist with Krayzie Bone and Money Moves with Caine & Layzie Bone were fire as well. The album is available on all streaming platforms.

We also asked him about the best advice he’s ever received, whether it be music related or otherwise.

“Don’t believe the hype, and you’ll lose money chasing women, but you’ll never lose women chasing money.” I for one could’ve used these wise words about 20 years ago!

Keep up with The Ohio Playa’s career by following him on social media.

