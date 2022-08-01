ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Rapper Mystikal Arrested in Louisiana for First Degree Rape

By micahdixon
 2 days ago

Rapper Mystikal has been arrested in Louisiana, this time he is being accused of raper, along with other crimes. This is all according to Baton Rouge’s WBRZ News.

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Real name Michael Tyler was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, he had multiple felony charges, domestic abuse battery, strangulation and robbery, and first degree rape.

Tyler, 51, has also been charged with two misdemeanors: false imprisonment and criminal damage to property worth less than $1,000.

Reportedly all the offenses took place on Sunday morning.

Mystikal has not posted bond as of yet according Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office records.

