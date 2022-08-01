Instant Pot vs Pressure Cooker: which should you buy?

Sur La Table has everything you need to make your summer meals memorable — and at a discount! You can enjoy up to 50% off top brands from Thursday, July 28 to Tuesday, August 2 at Sur La Table's Cookware Sale. If you're eager to try out a new recipe for a summer dinner party, you need high quality cooking products to take your meal to the next level. Stock up on kitchen tools, bakeware, servingware and dutch ovens, including some of the most coveted Staub, All-Clad, and Le Creuset cookware. Right now, the must-have Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven is on sale for almost 35% off.

