Limited English Proficiency Tied to Worse Access to Health Care

MedicalXpress
Health care priorities vary according to region, income and educational attainment
A study conducted in the UPV/EHU's Department of Public Policy and Economic History reveals that people's preferences with respect to public health services differ between regions, and recommends devolving decisions and management of public health care policies to regional governments. In any health care system, knowing what patients' preferences are...
MedicalXpress
External collaborative strategy to recruit can foster diversity and inclusion in health care workforce
For U.S. health systems, valuing diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the workforce is vital to serving the emerging needs of a diverse patient population. The much-aspired patient-centered care is feasible when the approach and focus are shifted to enable health systems to improve care quality and the patient experience of diverse patients.
How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.
On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.
Special ed programs in public schools plagued by staffing shortages: Experts
Staffing shortages are a major factor in the struggle to support students with special needs, special education experts told Fox News Digital. The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), enacted in 1975, guarantees students with disabilities access to fully licensed special educators. Addie Angelov, co-founder and CEO of the Paramount Health Data Project, said that while the "spirit and intent" of the law was commendable, reality has painted a different picture.
Fast Company
Gen Z employees have become the default office tech support—and they’re not happy about it
Lost files, computer viruses, outdated software: Tech malfunctions are nothing new in the workplace, and almost half of working America reports that they seek out coworkers at least once a day for tech assistance. While computer struggles may feel universal, troubleshooting tech issues is far from a shared job. In fact, over one in four Gen Z workers feel they cannot get work done due to being designated the default “tech support” for their colleagues, according to a new study conducted by OSlash.
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
American Kids 'Expect' White Adults to Be 'in Charge,' Study Finds
While research shows children are more likely to identify white adults as being "in charge," they also take cues from posture.
agingparents.com
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
3 Major Takeaways From Schools With 4-Day Weeks
The benefits of a four-day work week for adults are well-documented, and the healthy trend is catching on in workplaces worldwide. But if it’s good for grown-ups, shouldn’t it be good for kids and teens, too? New research says maybe not so much. During the height of the...
Phys.org
Health care is responsible for 7% of carbon emissions, and there are safe and easy ways to reduce it
While we think of carbon emissions coming from manufacturing and agriculture, we don't often think of those arising from health care. In Australia, health care is responsible for 7% of national carbon emissions, while globally, health care is responsible for 4.4% of emissions. If global health care was a country,...
scitechdaily.com
Unemployment Can Result in Serious Long-Term Health Implications
Later-life mental and physical health are impacted by unemployment. According to a recent study, a person’s experience with unemployment in their twenties, thirties, and forties has a significant impact on their health later in life. This might be partly due to the fact that they did not have access to health care when they were jobless.
Harvard study: how poor people stay poor – and how to fix it
It’s who you know – that is the old chestnut on how to be successful in life, but it turns out it’s also where you grow that determines economic mobility. A massive study examining 70 million Facebook users’ 21 billion relationships showed that a poor person’s ticket to upward mobility is to know rich people. Seems simple, but it is more than just collecting contacts – it requires an economically diverse community and a low bar to making connections.
America’s Child-Care Equilibrium Has Shattered
Megan Taylor was expecting child-care help. Taylor and her husband, a Navy doctor, live in San Diego. As a military family, they are eligible for a low-cost slot at the on-base child-development center or, failing that, assistance paying for a community program. But Taylor’s son has been on various wait lists for 21 months—since before he was born. He’s 15 months old.
Universities urged to allow for Covid impact on poorer students’ A-levels
Universities are being urged to give disadvantaged students who narrowly miss their required A-level grades “additional consideration” after research laid bare the disruptive impact of Covid in the run-up to exams. One in five A-level students (21%) who applied to university missed more than 20 days of school...
More investment in literacy skills is needed if NZ is serious about ending persistent disparities for Pasifika students
Low English literacy rates in Pasifika students are a key predictor of exclusion from school, an analysis of ten years of data has found. Our study analysed a cohort of over 43,000 students from their first day of school in 2008 to the end of their compulsory schooling in 2018. We found 9% of Pākehā were excluded at some point during their compulsory schooling compared with 21% of Pasifika students. Pasifika students who were identified as having English literacy difficulties, and who subsequently received English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) support, were 35% more likely to be...
Data Clearly Shows Preschool Benefits Kids — And Society As A Whole
Three- and 4-year-olds belong in preschool. This is the consensus of psychologists, pediatricians, and researchers who have dedicated their careers to analyzing the costs and benefits of educating children so young they can seldom pronounce the word “education.” And the United States is convinced — 42 states and the District of Columbia spend about $37 billion each year to ensure that low-income kids don’t miss out — but not convinced enough to implement a national universal pre-k program or spend more than half the percentage of GDP that Spain and Israel cough up annually for preschool.
healio.com
VIDEO: Experts discuss social media, web presence for ophthalmic practices, part 2
In this Healio Video Perspective, Cynthia A. Matossian, MD, FACS, and David Evans, PhD, MBA, discuss three tips for creating effective social media posts. “People want to share three things: posts that inform, posts that inspire or posts that entertain,” Evans said. “If you think about the multiplication numbers, if you have one patient or prospective patient that has 300 followers and they share your post with their 300 followers, that’s 90,000 people that are touched by the information you are sharing.”
Phys.org
New skills are the high road to higher salaries, study finds
A new study by Jeroma Adda (Department of Economics) finds that the acquisition of skills is the main contributor to higher salaries for workers, with the magnitude of the effect differing according to the type of skill and the career stage of the worker. Although workers can acquire skills on the job, those who undergo training before entering the job market generally obtain greater wages and are in unemployment less often.
Highly selective colleges boosted underrepresented minority students in fall 2021
New data shows 16 highly selective private colleges slightly boosted the number of Black and Hispanic students enrolled at their schools last fall. Meanwhile, across a large number of colleges and universities deemed as “selective,” the overall number of students classified as underrepresented minorities appears to have stayed nearly flat.
