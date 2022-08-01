ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Monday's Market Minute: A Busy Week On Wall Street

By TD Ameritrade Network
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Wall Street#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#S P#Caterpillar Cat#Ism#Challenger Job Cuts
Benzinga

Peloton Interactive Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Peloton Interactive. Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive PTON we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth

BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

War, Acreage Surprises Lead To Volatility In Grain Markets

The USDA’s June Acreage report showed less acreage planted in soybeans and more in corn than was expected in the spring. Ag producers had additional crops risks to contend with this season, including a war, ongoing pandemic and heightened inflation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June Acreage report revealed...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Salesforce Shuts Hong Kong Office Amid Brewing US - China Tensions; Consolidates Partnership With Alibaba

Salesforce, Inc CRM consolidated its strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to expand the presence of its software relationship management software in the country, TechCrunch reports. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of Salesforce's software across Greater China. The move helped Salesforce optimize its business structure to...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary Dumps Coinbase, Robinhood Shares, Calling Them 'Toxic Waste': Here's Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says The Duo Is Dead Money

O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary sent Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD to the chopping block on Wednesday. What Happened: The O'Shares ETF's chair said he sold Coinbase shares for a significant loss in what he called a "brutal trade" Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 4, 2022

Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 12.26% at $10.44. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 9.49% at $0.23. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.87% at $4.03. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.24% at $1.91. LOSERS:. RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 6.18% at $0.45. 4Front Ventures FFNTF...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Around $1.4 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

U.S. crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy