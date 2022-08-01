ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna Flashes Underwear In Lace Dress At Michael Jackson Musical

MIX 107.9
Source: NBC / Getty

The mother-of-six attended MJ: The Musical at the Neil Simon Theatre in Midtown Manhattan.

She wore a long-sleeved, high-necked maxi dress with gold and silver bracelets and silver-crossed fingerless gloves.

She wore a sheer black dress that showed off her black bra and high-waisted black underwear. While sitting in the back of the vehicle, the star showed she was in good spirits by playfully sticking out her tongue and laughing with her friend.

The multiple Grammy Award winner took in the Tony Award-winning musical, which follows the life and career of pop legend Michael Jackson and premiered on Broadway in February.

Madonna was a pal of Jackson – who died in 2009 – and similarly skyrocketed to solo fame in the 1980s.

Do you think there is an age when you can’t wear sexy clothes?

MIX 107.9

