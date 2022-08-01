Chancellor Gary S. May: 5 Bold Years at UC Davis

www.ucdavis.edu
Forbes Names UC Davis a ‘Best Employer’ for Diversity (Again) and Women
The global media company Forbes recently updated two of its lists of “America’s Best Employers,” identifying UC Davis as a best employer for diversity for the third consecutive year and a best employer for women, reflecting in part an increase in the percentage of women in manager and senior professional roles.
ucdavis.edu
Air Pollution, Including During Wildfires, Shows Ill Effects in Children
New research linking air pollution data from federal monitors in the Sacramento area of California, including during significant fires, is showing ill effects of pollution exposure among children, a new University of California, Davis, study suggests. Blood samples show that children have elevated markers of inflammation, such as interleukin 6,...
viatravelers.com
31 Best Things to do in Sacramento, California
Sacramento is known as the “City of Trees” because of its lush tree canopy. Residents and visitors love its diverse population, historic Old Sacramento area, and many museums and art galleries. Sacramento has a thriving arts and culture scene and fantastic food and wine offerings. Sacramento is also...
California taxpayers will subsidize new A’s ballpark
A $279.5 million appropriation to the Port of Oakland was inserted into the state budget last year, and it turns out the money will subsidize a new baseball park.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Land deals advance Solano County’s biomanufacturing hub plans
Developers have closed three large land deals, and another has obtained city of Vacaville approval for an office and commercial biomanufacturing plant, just 21 months after the city and Solano Community College jointly announced formation of the California Biomanufacturing Center Inc., a nonprofit corporation tasked with promoting expansion of biomanufacturing in Vacaville.
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
sjvsun.com
Calif.’s great water experiments have failed. It’s time for real solutions.
As California’s prolonged drought continues, the State is at a crossroads. Recent headlines have been dominated by devastating wildfires and a growing number of the State’s poorest communities without water. These catastrophic conditions demand answers and solutions from our leaders. A recent report from the Public Policy Institute...
Silicon Valley
New Tim Lewis homes with turnkey move-in packages
Tim Lewis Communities is lightening the load of moving into a new home with a Turnkey Move-In Special at both Revival in Woodland and Galt’s Cedar Creek. Now available for a limited time, buyers get a new refrigerator, washer and dryer, and window treatments with a purchase of a move-in-ready home. Special interest rates are also available for qualified buyers.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
KCRA.com
Doughbot doughnut shop returns to Sacramento 8 years after closing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved vegan doughnut shop is back in business after it closed eight years ago in Sacramento.Doughbot made its big return at a new shop with new owners. The shop closed in 2014. But now they're back and had a soft opening on Tuesday. Sacramento doughnut...
ijpr.org
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for water conservation but the state has struggled to meet the recommended targets. One move some cities are making to speed up water-saving efforts is to target the areas that produce the most waste. On the residential front, which makes up about 10% of water use in the state, this means lawns.
American River drowning victim was fourth-year medical student at UC Davis
FAIR OAKS – The man who died in a drowning on the American River last week has been identified as a UC Davis School of Medicine student. The incident happened Friday evening on the San Juan rapids in the American River. Two people were reportedly seen struggling in the water, Metro Fire of Sacramento officials say. One of the people was able to get out of the water, but the other person could not. Crews recovered a man's body beyond the rapids on Saturday. He was not wearing a lifejacket, officials say. The man has since been named by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 30-year-old Joshua Brandon Crane. In a Facebook post, the UC Davis School of Medicine revealed that Crane was a fourth-year medical student. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones as we support each other through this heartbreaking loss. He was an extraordinary young man devoted to helping others," the school wrote in a statement.
Owner of Odd Cookie in downtown Sacramento blames city for closure
SACRAMENTO – Another downtown Sacramento small business is closing up shop. This time, the owner of Odd Cookie said the city bureaucracy has left her feeling burned.The city said it's tried to help, not hurt.Odd Cookie is located along 9th street where there are already a lot of boarded-up businesses. Now this one is closing, too.Owner Anna Rodriguez said it was her dream to own this business, which has crumbled apart. The cookies were her recipe for success."We've definitely been bullied to the point of closure," she said.Rodriguez blames Sacramento city bureaucracy for making her dream business a bust. Her...
Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County. Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
SFist
Vacaville Woman Charged With Setting 10 Los Altos Wildfires In One Day
It was a busy Saturday for the Santa Clara County Fire Department, the local Cal Fire Unit, and the Foothill-De Anza Community College Police Department, as they battled 10 fires — all allegedly set by the same person. It was at 1:13 p.m. this past Saturday afternoon when the...
macaronikid.com
2022 Back to School Guide for Folsom and El Dorado Hills
Here is our Back-to-School Guide to help you eliminate some of the stress of preparing for that first week of school starting. We've got school websites, tips, and meal ideas to start this year strong! Also, support local businesses!!!! (If you want to be featured - click HERE) FOLSOM. BUCKEYE...
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great start
Salmon fishing on Sacramento River compared To the last 2 years salmon fishing on the “Sacramento River”, So far has been great since opening day for salmon fishing “ July 16, 2022 “ local fisherman’s are catching anywhere from 15-25lb fishes & about six to a dozen being caught every morning says, A local die hard salmon fisherman That has been fishing at this location for over 40 years now.
thisis50.com
Sacramento Rap Talent Skar IS Taking Over the Airwaves
There is no doubt that the Hip-hop scene is one of the most competitive and brutal genres of music. Like other genres, it’s a highly competitive sector with vastly talented rappers rivaling for the crown. This has created a dynamic environment for creativity, innovation, and uniqueness. Therefore, being authentic has proved to be one of the top strategies to establish a successful brand in hip-hop.
sacramentocityexpress.com
City looking for applicants for Utilities commission. Here’s how to apply
City of Sacramento staff are looking for applicants to fill a recently vacated position on the Utilities Rate Advisory Commission, which has seven members and helps advise Sacramento City Council on rate changes. “Commissioners are important to city government because they educate people about utilities rates and the rate-setting process,...
