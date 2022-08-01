Chancellor Gary S. May: 5 Bold Years at UC Davis

FAIR OAKS – The man who died in a drowning on the American River last week has been identified as a UC Davis School of Medicine student. The incident happened Friday evening on the San Juan rapids in the American River. Two people were reportedly seen struggling in the water, Metro Fire of Sacramento officials say. One of the people was able to get out of the water, but the other person could not. Crews recovered a man's body beyond the rapids on Saturday. He was not wearing a lifejacket, officials say. The man has since been named by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 30-year-old Joshua Brandon Crane. In a Facebook post, the UC Davis School of Medicine revealed that Crane was a fourth-year medical student. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones as we support each other through this heartbreaking loss. He was an extraordinary young man devoted to helping others," the school wrote in a statement.

DAVIS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO