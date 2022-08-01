Omar Khan Talks ‘CEO-Like’ GM Role, Mike Tomlin’s Passion For Football

Six months after former Dolphins coach Brian Flores accused team owner Stephen Ross of essentially bribing him to lose games for a better draft position, the NFL has temporarily stripped Miami of both Ross and premium draft picks, NFL Media reports. Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the franchise Tuesday that a league investigation found Ross at least hinted at prioritizing draft picks over a winning record in 2019, and that he impermissibly had repeated communications with both Tom Brady and Sean Payton while trying to recruit the big names to his team. As a result, Ross has been fined $1.5 million and suspended through Oct. 17, while the Dolphins must forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick for "violating the integrity of the game."

