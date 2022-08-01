ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Omar Khan Talks ‘CEO-Like’ GM Role, Mike Tomlin’s Passion For Football

By Joe Clark
Steelers Depot
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Hoops Rumors

F1 star Lewis Hamilton joins NFL ownership group

Lewis Hamilton is broadening his horizons and getting involved in NFL ownership. The Formula One star has joined the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group, the organization announced Tuesday. Details of the investment were not available, but in a statement, the team’s owners said Hamilton would bring his “resilient spirit and standard of excellence” to the franchise.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

NFL suspends Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, strips team of 2023 first-rounder for tanking, Tom Brady tampering

Six months after former Dolphins coach Brian Flores accused team owner Stephen Ross of essentially bribing him to lose games for a better draft position, the NFL has temporarily stripped Miami of both Ross and premium draft picks, NFL Media reports. Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the franchise Tuesday that a league investigation found Ross at least hinted at prioritizing draft picks over a winning record in 2019, and that he impermissibly had repeated communications with both Tom Brady and Sean Payton while trying to recruit the big names to his team. As a result, Ross has been fined $1.5 million and suspended through Oct. 17, while the Dolphins must forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick for "violating the integrity of the game."
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Not Talking About Tampering: NFL Fans React

The NFL punished the Miami Dolphins after an independent investigation determined they tampered with Tom Brady. The report stated that the Dolphins organization had "impermissible communications" with Brady before and during the 2019 season, his last with the New England Patriots. They also spoke with Brady after the 2021 season when he was still under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Watts
Person
Albert Breer
Black Enterprise

Lewis Hamilton Becomes Third Black Principal to Join Denver Broncos Ownership Group

The Denver Broncos are the first NFL team to have three Black people in an ownership group. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport,” Broncos owner-to-be, Rob Walton, said in a written statement. “With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#American Football#Passion For Football#Sports Illustrated#Tulane University#The New Orleans Saints#Pro Scouting
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen Ross issues statement about Dolphins investigation

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has responded after the NFL stripped the franchise of draft picks over multiple tampering violations. In the statement, Ross pronounced himself fully vindicated from former coach Brian Flores’ tanking allegations, and that the issue “is now put to rest.” Ross added that he “strongly disagree(s)” with the tampering conclusions, but will not fight the outcome as he does not want to be a distraction for the team.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins owner, produces strong statement regarding NFL suspension

Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, issued a statement about his suspension and the penalties from the NFL. Ross was suspended until Oct. 17 for tampering violations with Tom Brady and Sean Payton that happened from 2019 to 2022. The NFL issued a harsh punishment to Ross and the Dolphins by fining the organization and stripping draft picks from the team in 2023 and 2024.
NFL
NBC Sports

Curran: Patricia makes his pitch as head engineer of Patriots' offense

FOXBORO -- Despite Bill Belichick’s effort to keep folks in the dark on who’s doing what for his coaching staff, it’s become fairly clear Matt Patricia is head engineer for the Patriots offense. Monday morning, Patricia -- whose official title is "Offensive line coach/Senior Football Advisor" --...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Tomlin's Quote About Fairness Is Going Viral

Mike Tomlin has another "Tomlinism" to add to his collection. The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had a great quote to the media on Wednesday about someone being treated fairly vs someone being treated the same. "We treat everybody fairly but not everybody the same," Tomlin said. In other words, this...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy