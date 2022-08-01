Omar Khan Talks ‘CEO-Like’ GM Role, Mike Tomlin’s Passion For Football

steelersdepot.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Tom Pelissero: I would be shocked if Roger Goodell handles any appeal; league considers public perception
Tom Pelissero talks about the six-game suspension issued to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, whether the NFL will accept the ruling or potentially file an appeal and Watson’s level of involvement with the team leading into the season.
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two draft picks and fined and suspended team owner Stephen Ross for violations of its integrity of the game policy, the league announced Tuesday. Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the Dolphins of the violations, which followed a...
Brian Flores responds to NFL suspending Miami Dolphins’ Stephen Ross, league findings
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores has responded to the NFL’s decision to suspend Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for
Dolphins’ tampering with Tom Brady ‘has nothing to do with us,’ Bucs’ Todd Bowles says
TAMPA — A day after the revelation that Tom Brady was having talks about joining the Dolphins in some capacity late in the 2021 season, the seven-time Super Bowl champ had a pre-planned day off from practice. And the team’s new coach essentially called it a dead issue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bill Belichick Had a Young Staffer Whose Job Was to Write Down What John Madden Said, and Now Nick Caserio is an NFL GM
The kid who used to write down everything John Madden said for Bill Belichick worked his way up to become one of the NFL's 32 general managers. The post Bill Belichick Had a Young Staffer Whose Job Was to Write Down What John Madden Said, and Now Nick Caserio is an NFL GM appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
F1 star Lewis Hamilton joins NFL ownership group
Lewis Hamilton is broadening his horizons and getting involved in NFL ownership. The Formula One star has joined the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group, the organization announced Tuesday. Details of the investment were not available, but in a statement, the team’s owners said Hamilton would bring his “resilient spirit and standard of excellence” to the franchise.
CBS Sports
NFL suspends Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, strips team of 2023 first-rounder for tanking, Tom Brady tampering
Six months after former Dolphins coach Brian Flores accused team owner Stephen Ross of essentially bribing him to lose games for a better draft position, the NFL has temporarily stripped Miami of both Ross and premium draft picks, NFL Media reports. Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the franchise Tuesday that a league investigation found Ross at least hinted at prioritizing draft picks over a winning record in 2019, and that he impermissibly had repeated communications with both Tom Brady and Sean Payton while trying to recruit the big names to his team. As a result, Ross has been fined $1.5 million and suspended through Oct. 17, while the Dolphins must forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick for "violating the integrity of the game."
Bill Belichick Not Talking About Tampering: NFL Fans React
The NFL punished the Miami Dolphins after an independent investigation determined they tampered with Tom Brady. The report stated that the Dolphins organization had "impermissible communications" with Brady before and during the 2019 season, his last with the New England Patriots. They also spoke with Brady after the 2021 season when he was still under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lewis Hamilton Becomes Third Black Principal to Join Denver Broncos Ownership Group
The Denver Broncos are the first NFL team to have three Black people in an ownership group. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport,” Broncos owner-to-be, Rob Walton, said in a written statement. “With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”
Florio expects Goodell to appeal Watson ruling, wouldn’t be surprised if he’s suspended full season
Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk on NBC Sports expects NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal Monday’s ruling suspending Deshaun Watson for six games, and could still ban the Browns quarterback for the entire 2022 season.
AOL Corp
Orlando Brown’s return despite contract dispute reflects vital part of Chiefs culture
A career in the cruel and grueling NFL is precarious and fickle. It’s dangerous and can be snuffed out at any moment … to say nothing of inflicting lasting damage. So anyone able to play certainly is best served to get all he can get when he can get it.
AOL Corp
David Tepper’s promises to Charlotte: Those he kept and those left unfulfilled
Eastland Mall decision makes Charlotte wonder again: What’s going on at Tepper Sports?. David Tepper’s purchase of the Carolina Panthers in 2018 ushered in a new Charlotte sports era, one that has seen the addition of a Major League Soccer team and venue upgrades at Bank of America Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stephen Ross issues statement about Dolphins investigation
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has responded after the NFL stripped the franchise of draft picks over multiple tampering violations. In the statement, Ross pronounced himself fully vindicated from former coach Brian Flores’ tanking allegations, and that the issue “is now put to rest.” Ross added that he “strongly disagree(s)” with the tampering conclusions, but will not fight the outcome as he does not want to be a distraction for the team.
saturdaytradition.com
Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins owner, produces strong statement regarding NFL suspension
Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, issued a statement about his suspension and the penalties from the NFL. Ross was suspended until Oct. 17 for tampering violations with Tom Brady and Sean Payton that happened from 2019 to 2022. The NFL issued a harsh punishment to Ross and the Dolphins by fining the organization and stripping draft picks from the team in 2023 and 2024.
NBC Sports
Curran: Patricia makes his pitch as head engineer of Patriots' offense
FOXBORO -- Despite Bill Belichick’s effort to keep folks in the dark on who’s doing what for his coaching staff, it’s become fairly clear Matt Patricia is head engineer for the Patriots offense. Monday morning, Patricia -- whose official title is "Offensive line coach/Senior Football Advisor" --...
Look: Mike Tomlin's Quote About Fairness Is Going Viral
Mike Tomlin has another "Tomlinism" to add to his collection. The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had a great quote to the media on Wednesday about someone being treated fairly vs someone being treated the same. "We treat everybody fairly but not everybody the same," Tomlin said. In other words, this...
Comments / 0