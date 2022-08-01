www.utahstyleanddesign.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
buildingsaltlake.com
Motel 6 in South Downtown could be replaced by new high-rise
The shifting footprint of Downtown Salt Lake City shows no sign of slowing through the potential upcoming recession. The latest example: A low-rate motel on the fringe of the Downtown core would be replaced by a 16-story residential high-rise under a proposal floated on a developer’s website in recent weeks.
Big Gear Show hosted at Deer Valley for second year
PARK CITY, Utah — On Tuesday, the Big Gear trade show kicked off with a bang, hosting over 200 outdoor gear brands from cycling, camping, climbing, and paddlesports-centered markets. Located […]
kjzz.com
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
Three bars to try on Salt Lake City's Main Street
COVID hit just as I was wrapping up the early years of parenting, so Salt Lake City's nightlife more or less passed me by. Yes, but: That makes a night on the town all the more exciting, as my husband and I found out. This weekend, we spent our anniversary pub crawling on Main Street. The street between 400 South and South Temple is closed to traffic on weekend afternoons, giving pedestrians plenty of room to stumble and veer as needed.Here are some Main Street highlights:1. CarnEvil at Quarters Arcade Bar Quarters Arcade Bar has dozens of video games...
utahbusiness.com
CBRE sells 86-unit apartment community in Ogden
Ogden — CBRE has facilitated the sale of The Lofts at Five Points, an 86-unit, urban-designed, multifamily community in Ogden, Utah to HiCap Management, LLC. CBRE’s Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar represented the seller, Utah-based Crockett & Koehler, LLC, in this transaction. Jesse Weber, Andrew Behrens, and Ryan Jameson of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance arranged the financing.
Neighbors set up new Tooele homeless center one stitch at a time
A new homeless resource center in Tooele isn't expected to open for another year, but neighbors are already working to set it up.
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
KUTV
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
ksl.com
59 reasons to arrive early for your next flight out of the SLC airport
This story is sponsored by Salt Lake City International Airport. Gone are the days when you could sleep in, make a mad dash through the airport like the characters in "Home Alone" and board your flight with seconds to spare. While the Transportation Security Administration has no set rule about how early you should arrive, they do recommend leaving plenty of time for parking, checking in and going through security.
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
SLC International Airport shares ‘underwater’ central tunnel progress
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is just two years away from having a new central tunnel. “It’s pretty fantastic because a year ago this was just a mud hole,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The new tunnel will give travelers a straight shot from Concourse […]
kslnewsradio.com
Rocky Mountain Power shares tips and tricks to save money on electricity.
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power wants you to turn down your AC during peak hours, especially if you’re not in the house. Between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. is when electricity is the scarcest, and when it will cost you and the environment the most. If...
Squatter poaches office space in Newpark
PARK CITY, Utah — On August 1, Summit County Sheriff Deputies responded to an office space in Newpark. An individual broken in to the space and was squatting in an […]
kmyu.tv
Tips on how to help keep your house cool while saving on energy, money
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Due to the prolonged period of high temperatures, Utahns' air conditioners and cooling systems have been working overtime, resulting in increased electricity bills. Here's some simple tips to help keep your house cool and your power bill down. Rocky Mountain Power, which powers most...
ksl.com
Search and rescue workers were hungry, exhausted when this Utah restaurant stepped in
HEBER CITY — Local burger joint Dairy Keen typically isn't open on Sundays. But this past Sunday, the figurative ox was in the mire. Jan Olpin, whose family has owned and operated Dairy Keen since 1946, said her sister received a text while sitting in church: Wasatch County Search and Rescue had been helping look for 34-year-old Colby Sheriff since he went missing on July 28. And after working all weekend, they could really, really use some burgers.
draperjournal.com
City will purchase five acres for $7 million, primarily funded by a bond
In early June, city officials announced their intent to purchase approximately five acres of land for $7 million in what is deemed “town center.” The land is located east of City Hall along Pioneer Road. The city already owns approximately four acres next to City Hall in the same vicinity.
KSLTV
Utah home sellers drop asking prices as market slows from a frenzied pace
MIDVALE, Utah — Inflation, rising interest rates and fear of a recession are all working together against Utah’s real estate market. For years, the Wasatch Front has been one of the nation’s hottest real estate markets. But now, it appears to be cooling as sellers are slashing prices.
kjzz.com
Layton home destroyed after birthday party meal reportedly catches fire
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday responded to a house fire that investigators believe started when when a pan of oil ignited as a family was preparing a birthday party meal. According to Layton Fire Marshal Doug Bitton, authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a...
ksl.com
Who is behind the slow down 'grandmas at play' signs in Salt Lake?
SALT LAKE CITY — A District 2 councilman in Salt Lake City has taken the issue of speeding in neighborhoods personally. In a self-funded project, Alejandro Puy has created innovative signs he hopes will get the attention of drivers in West Salt Lake neighborhoods. And it seems that the...
midvalejournal.com
Low-cost dental clinic helps transform smiles for children and adults
In 2019, the Charitable Health Clinic operated by Midvale Community Building Community (CBC) was busy: an average of 200 medical or dental visits per month. A few months into the pandemic that number increased, and now the number of total visits has doubled. “June (2021) is when we started getting...
