ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holladay, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buildingsaltlake.com

Motel 6 in South Downtown could be replaced by new high-rise

The shifting footprint of Downtown Salt Lake City shows no sign of slowing through the potential upcoming recession. The latest example: A low-rate motel on the fringe of the Downtown core would be replaced by a 16-story residential high-rise under a proposal floated on a developer’s website in recent weeks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Three bars to try on Salt Lake City's Main Street

COVID hit just as I was wrapping up the early years of parenting, so Salt Lake City's nightlife more or less passed me by. Yes, but: That makes a night on the town all the more exciting, as my husband and I found out. This weekend, we spent our anniversary pub crawling on Main Street. The street between 400 South and South Temple is closed to traffic on weekend afternoons, giving pedestrians plenty of room to stumble and veer as needed.Here are some Main Street highlights:1. CarnEvil at Quarters Arcade Bar Quarters Arcade Bar has dozens of video games...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holladay, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
utahbusiness.com

CBRE sells 86-unit apartment community in Ogden

Ogden — CBRE has facilitated the sale of The Lofts at Five Points, an 86-unit, urban-designed, multifamily community in Ogden, Utah to HiCap Management, LLC. CBRE’s Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar represented the seller, Utah-based Crockett & Koehler, LLC, in this transaction. Jesse Weber, Andrew Behrens, and Ryan Jameson of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance arranged the financing.
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamptons#Antique#Design#Open Kitchen
ksl.com

59 reasons to arrive early for your next flight out of the SLC airport

This story is sponsored by Salt Lake City International Airport. Gone are the days when you could sleep in, make a mad dash through the airport like the characters in "Home Alone" and board your flight with seconds to spare. While the Transportation Security Administration has no set rule about how early you should arrive, they do recommend leaving plenty of time for parking, checking in and going through security.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
ksl.com

Search and rescue workers were hungry, exhausted when this Utah restaurant stepped in

HEBER CITY — Local burger joint Dairy Keen typically isn't open on Sundays. But this past Sunday, the figurative ox was in the mire. Jan Olpin, whose family has owned and operated Dairy Keen since 1946, said her sister received a text while sitting in church: Wasatch County Search and Rescue had been helping look for 34-year-old Colby Sheriff since he went missing on July 28. And after working all weekend, they could really, really use some burgers.
HEBER CITY, UT
draperjournal.com

City will purchase five acres for $7 million, primarily funded by a bond

In early June, city officials announced their intent to purchase approximately five acres of land for $7 million in what is deemed “town center.” The land is located east of City Hall along Pioneer Road. The city already owns approximately four acres next to City Hall in the same vicinity.
DRAPER, UT
kjzz.com

Layton home destroyed after birthday party meal reportedly catches fire

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday responded to a house fire that investigators believe started when when a pan of oil ignited as a family was preparing a birthday party meal. According to Layton Fire Marshal Doug Bitton, authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a...
LAYTON, UT
midvalejournal.com

Low-cost dental clinic helps transform smiles for children and adults

In 2019, the Charitable Health Clinic operated by Midvale Community Building Community (CBC) was busy: an average of 200 medical or dental visits per month. A few months into the pandemic that number increased, and now the number of total visits has doubled. “June (2021) is when we started getting...
MIDVALE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy