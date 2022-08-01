Dallas Cowboys again ranked most valuable NFL franchise

spectrumlocalnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Signing Pro Bowler Anthony Barr
Here inside The Star, sources have long acknowledged to us interest in Barr, and thinking that Barr qualifies as a Micah helper, or even as "Micah Lite.''
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Should Dak Prescott's Cowboys Sign WR Cole Beasley as Injury Replacement?
OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys have whispered hints that they might, at some point during this training camp, realize a need for a veteran receiver. And that was before Monday, when it was learned that James Washington needs foot surgery and could miss two months. Would Cole Beasley be ...
Is Dallas Cowboys’ TJ Vasher the Next Red Raider Star NFL WR?
TJ Vasher had a solid career at Texas Tech before moving on to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Vasher spent his rookie season on the IR and practice squad for the Cowboys as he fought through some injuries. But just as was often the case during his time as a Red Raider, people can't stop talking about Vasher's insane potential.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Should the Dallas Cowboys already consider giving Dak Prescott another extension?
OXNARD, Calif. -- Is it time for the Dallas Cowboys to look at an extension of Dak Prescott's contract already?. Wait, didn’t we just go through this exercise with the quarterback?. The path to Prescott signing a four-year, $160 million deal in 2021 was a long and winding one....
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision
The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mavs ‘Likely to Make Trade’ Before Season Begins?
The Athletic sees little roster improvement for the Dallas Mavericks with the loss of Jalen Brunson.
Cowboys Reportedly Waive Rookie Linebacker
NFL teams don't have to make pare their 90-man rosters down for a while, but there are always moves made around the margins in training camp. The Dallas Cowboys made one of those moves earlier today when they waived undrafted rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford. A former standout at Texas A&M,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cowboys Are Dealing With 3 More Notable Injuries
It's barely been a week, but the Dallas Cowboys are already banged up. It all started on Monday when wide receiver James Washington fractured a bone in his right foot. He was set to miss the next 6-10 weeks after undergoing surgery on Tuesday. Head coach Mike McCarthy has now...
ESPN
Confident Jerry Jones content to 'give these young guys the incentive' to take spots in Dallas Cowboys' depleted receiver unit
OXNARD, Calif. -- In the aftermath of losing James Washington to a fractured right foot, the Dallas Cowboys will not pursue any veteran wide receivers available in free agency, like Odell Beckham Jr. or Emmanuel Sanders, or look to add one through a potential trade. At least for the moment.
Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys Favored to Win NFC East in 2022
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2022 campaign as the slight favorite to win the NFC East division.
Yardbarker
The Cowboys Are Setting Up Dak Prescott To Fail
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott come into the 2022 with some pressure on them to win the NFC East again. However, that pressure might crack their star quarterback as they are setting him up to fail. While Dak has done well during the regular season, it’s the postseason where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Jerry Jones: 'No urgency' about Cowboys' WR injuries
OXNARD, Calif. — It doesn't sound like those phone calls are coming anytime soon. To hear it from the rest of us, the Dallas Cowboys should have spent the last 24 hours looking for someone — anyone — to add to their depleted receiver depth chart. But in assessing the situation following the loss of James Washington to a broken foot, they don't seem to agree.
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys continue reign as NFL's richest team
The NFL's annual valuations have been released, and the Dallas Cowboys rank atop the list once again. The Cowboys' $7.64 billion valuation is up 10% from last year's number of $6.92 billion, Sportico.com reported,. The franchise is also $1.73 billion richer than its next closest – the Los Angeles Rams...
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable Team
Arlington is now home to the most valuable sports team in the U.S. with the Dallas Cowboys.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys are now worth an estimated $7 billion. Right now the average NFL team is worth $4.1 billion, which is an 18% increase from 2021. A new report from Sportico puts the Cowboys above second-place New York Yankees.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
247Sports
Big 12 football: Championship game at Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium extended through 2025 season
The Big 12 announced Wednesday that its football conference championship game would remain at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, through the 2025 season. It has been the site of the past seven Big 12 title games. “We are pleased to extend our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys...
FOX Sports
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott's goals: 10,000 rushing yards, gold jacket
OXNARD, Calif. — It feels strange to talk legacy with Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys' running back came into the league at the age of 20, and he has been a young player on a team of veterans ever since. All of a sudden, it's year seven, and Elliott —...
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Comments / 0