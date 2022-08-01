AZ Big Spotlight: Girl Scouts, IndiCap, Tech Parks Arizona, Fresh Start

azbigmedia.com
Arizona universities need funding, their presidents say
In an increasingly competitive global economy, Arizona’s public universities have given opportunities for success to lifelong residents and newcomers alike. But, just like the students in their halls, the leaders of these august institutions know there is progress needed to ensure the best possible outcomes — especially when it comes to funding Arizona universities. On April 14, 2022, the Greater Phoenix Chamber hosted the presidents of Arizona State University (ASU), Northern Arizona University (NAU) and the University of Arizona (UArizona) to discuss the state of higher education.
Sharon Harper will receive Icon Award at Most Influential Women event
It’s not just her business savvy that helped Sharon Harper succeed. “Having a sense of humor is great for everyday life and it definitely helps in business as well,” says the chairman, CEO and co-founder of Plaza Companies. “It helps with connectivity with others, it helps lighten a tense situation, plus it’s just a lot of fun to laugh and have opportunities for other people to enjoy a topic.”
Most Influential Women: Karla Morales, Arizona Technology Council
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Karla Morales, vice president of the Arizona Technology Council. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
Pros and cons of alcohol vs. cannabis to reduce stress
Whether it’s raising a glass of bubbly to toast a special occasion or unwinding with a beer at the end of the day, a majority of American adults regularly consume alcohol, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. But some Arizonans are reassessing their alcohol use and turning to cannabis. So which is better in the alcohol vs. cannabis debate?
Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits merges with Arizona Grantmakers Forum
Following unanimous approval by both boards of directors, the merger of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum is complete. Alliance Chief Executive Officer Kristen Merrifield will lead the combined organization, which will operate under the Alliance name for the immediate future. Arizona Grantmakers Forum President and CEO Laurie Liles will become Chief Public Policy Officer and Vice President of Arizona Grantmakers Forum as she shifts her focus to advocacy on behalf of the entire sector, while continuing to maintain relationships and provide support to the grantmaking members.
