At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Motorcycle Rider Badly Injured In SW OKC Crash
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday evening in SW Oklahoma City. The rider was taken to a local hospital following the crash at SW 104th Street and Portland Ave. The area is closed to traffic as crews investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
News On 6
1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized After Rollover Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police were called to the scene of a rollover crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Northwest Expressway and West Wilshire Boulevard. According to police, there were two people inside the car when it rolled over twice. Police said the passenger was hospitalized with unknown injuries. The driver...
KOCO
Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
KOCO
10-year-old safe, suspect in custody after attempted abduction at OKC baseball field
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 10-year-old is safe and one suspect is in custody after attempted abduction at an Oklahoma City baseball field. This is a nightmare for many parents. Thankfully, the 10-year-old is safe and uninjured. Around 9 Wednesday morning, parents dropped their child off at the ball fields...
Woman Killed, 16-Year-Old Wounded In SW OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police identified a victim in a road rage incident that turned deadly Monday night. Authorities responded to a double shooting after 7 p.m. Monday near Southwest 22nd Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. Investigators said they believe the victims were in a vehicle with at least one other vehicle...
Oklahoma City police searching for car burglary suspect
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into multiple vehicles.
KOCO
Woman dies, 16-year-old injured during road-rage shooting in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died and a teenager was injured after shots were fired during a road-rage incident Monday evening in Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m., two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
Oklahoma man loses everything in house fire; firefighters suffer heat exhaustion
A house fire in Logan County destroyed virtually everything an Oklahoma man owns, and left firefighters reeling from heat exhaustion.
2 Minors Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Moore
The Moore Police Department (MPD) said two minors were shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday morning. Police said officers were called to a shooting at NW 28th and Nottingham Way between Shields and Santa Fe. One minor was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound...
News On 6
Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Apartment Fire In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to an apartment fire that broke out on the northwest side of the city on Early Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the call originally came out as a car fire and when they arrived on the scene near Northwest 19th and Macarthur, they found a fire in the breezeway of a nearby apartment building.
Firefighters battle 4 mobile home fires in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters were busy battling several mobile home fires on Monday.
Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Abuse Of 2 Boys
The start of school is around the corner for metro students. Oklahoma City police officials said on Wednesday with the start of school, officers would see an increase of reported child abuse cases. One case currently under investigation started last December with a metro school counselor and resulted in the...
Driver charged after wild high-speed chase
The suspect in a high-speed chase that led officers through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been charged.
okcfox.com
Man left in critical condition following stabbing at Red Dog Saloon in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a bar in NW OKC. Police say a stabbing occurred at Red Dog Saloon on NW 10th and Macarthur around 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital...
News On 6
Fire Departments Across Oklahoma Respond To Record Breaking Grass Fires, Battle Extreme Heat
As drought conditions continue in our state, local fire departments have their hands full responding to grass fires. However, it’s volunteer fire departments that say their trucks, that mostly come used, take the brunt of the heat. “The smallest spark could create a grass fire that turns into a...
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
okcfox.com
Okla. County DA seeks life without parole sentence for 17 year old involved in shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County District Attorney (DA) is pursuing a life without parole sentence for a 17-year-old involved in the murder of an 88-year-old woman. Three people have been arrested for the murder of Velma Walker, who was shot to death while on her porch. The...
Tenants at Oklahoma City apartment complex fed up after month without air conditioning during triple digit temperatures
Tenants at an Oklahoma City metro apartment complex are said they’ve been without air conditioning for a month, even in the life-threatening triple-digit heat wave.
okcfox.com
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
