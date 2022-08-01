Murrayville man's vehicle collides with train near Alto

accesswdun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Georgia on August 7thKristen WaltersCornelia, GA
Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensLaurens County, GA
Related
pickensprogress.com
Vandal in a vehicle forces park closure
Lee Newton Park will remain closed until Georgia Power crews can restore lighting and confirm the safety of the walking trails after a vandal in a vehicle ran over light poles throughout the grassy area in the center of the park on July 28th. The damage left exposed wires throughout...
CBS 46
Crash on I-285 south in DeKalb County shuts down all lanes
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash has shut down a portion of I-285 south in DeKalb County near the E. Ponce De Leon Avenue overpass, officials say. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route as there is no timeline on when the highway will reopen. Georgia 511 officials...
nowhabersham.com
Motorcyclist killed in wreck near Lake Burton
A biker from Kentucky died in a near head-on collision in Rabun County on Tuesday. The crash killed 72-year-old Charles Moore, of Florence, Kentucky. The Georgia State Patrol says Moore crossed the double yellow line in a curve, ran into the northbound lane, and struck an oncoming Toyota Tundra. The crash happened at noon on GA 197 near Joe Thompson Lane just north of Moccasin Creek State Park.
accesswdun.com
Wreck on Ga. 197 in Rabun County claims life of motorcyclist
A Kentucky man died after his motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and struck a pickup truck in Rabun County about noon Tuesday. Charles O. Moore, 72, from Florence, Ky., was driving his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Ga. 197 when it entered the northbound lane and was struck by a 2004 Toyota Tundra truck driven by 64-year-old Paul Evan St. Martin of Clayton, said Sgt. Luke Mize of Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck
A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
accesswdun.com
GSP investigating after suspected impaired driver strikes Banks County patrol car
An occupied Banks County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was struck by a suspected impaired driver just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 85. Deputy Jonathan Dempsey was in the driver’s seat of the Dodge Charger stopped on the shoulder of I-85 North with emergency lights activated when it was struck from behind by another vehicle, the sheriff’s office reports.
Thief caught on camera, wanted for breaking into several businesses in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man whom they say was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several businesses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, the suspect broke into Beetime Computers in Lawrenceville after hours and...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in back by group while driving on DeKalb County road, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver has been hospitalized in serious condition after police say he was shot while driving on a DeKalb County road. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 11:10 p.m. Monday on South Hairston Road. According to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Authorities release name of suspect in Buford murders
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released Wednesday afternoon the name of a suspect who was shot and killed by police after a mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday evening at a Buford home. The GBI said Thang Duc Doan, 51, of Buford, was shot and killed by law enforcement...
Winder PD says new speed cameras are in school zones in Barrow Co
Tuesday was the first day of a new school year in Barrow County, and with it came a new push for safety in school zones in Winder: Winder Police say there are new speed limit signs and new speed zone cameras. From the Winder PD…. The Winder Police Department will...
accesswdun.com
Second suspect arrested in fatal attempted carjacking in Peachtree Corners
Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect in an attempted carjacking at a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners last month. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Miles Collins was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Collins, 20, was already in custody in Henry County and will be...
Banks County deputy struck in suspected DUI crash, sheriff's office says
BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — The Banks County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers about the dangers of getting behind the wheel intoxicated after one of its deputies was struck by a driver suspected to be under the influence. Deputy Jonathon Dempsey had his emergency lights on while perched on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Lane closures expected throughout August on part of Interstate 85 in Anderson County
GREENVILLE, S.C. — People commuting to and from Anderson County can expect delays over the next few weeks on Interstate 85. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says that crews will be out working on a paving project. They are adding a layer to the interstate that will help...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Hwy 81 at Twin Lakes in Loganville shut down due to serious crash
LOGANVILLE, GA (Aug. 2, 2022) – A little before 2: 45 p.m. on Tuesday, Highway 81 at Twin Lakes Road in Loganville was shut down due to a two-vehicle crash. “One elderly female was transported to Gwinnett (Medical) with serious injuries,” Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, said, adding that the Accident Investigation Unit is currently working the incident. “Highway 81 is shut down but they are routing traffic thru one lane.”
Massive meth stash found in Hall Co
A Gainesville man is facing several charges after investigators found $2.8 million worth of methamphetamine last week. Officials have been watching the activity of Jason Mark Ayers for a month, including the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force, FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities...
FOX Carolina
SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
Barrow Co jail guards arrested
Two Barrow County jail guards are now on the wrong side of the bars: the Sheriff’s Office in Winder says 21 year-old Hunter Perkins and 28 year-old Zavier McWhorter were smuggling drugs into the Barrow County jail and trading them with inmates. Charges include bribery. The GBI is investigating.
Mom, Daughter Found Dead in Home—Suspect Shot Dead by Deputies
A man making "aggressive movements" with a knife was shot dead in Buford, Georgia, shortly before police found the bodies of two women.
wbhfradio.org
Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services Responded to Multiple Structure Fires Over the Weekend Due to Lightning Strikes.
July 29th, 2022 Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 26 Cumberland Rd. in Emerson at 11:34 pm. Upon arrival, the homeowner advised that lightning had struck the residence. BCFES personnel checked the residence and isolated the issue with only minor electrical damage reported.
nowhabersham.com
GA 365 rollover wreck sends 5 to the hospital
Habersham EMS transported five people to the hospital after a wreck Saturday afternoon on GA 365 North at Mt. Zion Road. At 3:17 p.m., Habersham County E-911 dispatched emergency units to the scene of a rollover wreck in Alto with people possibly trapped inside the wreckage. “Upon arrival, units found...
Comments / 0