Mich. GOP voters to select Gov. Whitmer’s opponent

Detroit News
Michigan GOP leaders: Republicans must 'get on board' for race against Whitmer
Lansing — Top Michigan Republicans urged party members to quickly unite behind Tudor Dixon on Wednesday, a day after the conservative commentator from Norton Shores won an occasionally hostile primary race for governor. During a "unity" event inside a Lansing restaurant, Michigan GOP Co-Chairwoman Meshawn Maddock, attorney general candidate...
WILX-TV
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
In Michigan, GOP Discord Threatens Effort To Oust Gov. Whitmer
(AP) – Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose challenges in a general election, including a candidate who was charged for his role in the Capitol insurrection. None of the five has held public office, and their inability so far to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign account has dashed some Republicans’ once-high hopes of unseating the first-term incumbent. “To be really...
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week, defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers. She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump’s Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, as well...
POLITICO
There’s high drama in today’s Michigan primary
With help from Ella Creamer, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. Hello, Recast family! A U.S. drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a Capitol rioter is sentenced to 7¼ years in prison, and Kansas voters decide whether to nix the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. We’re kicking things off with a look at today’s primary in the Great Lake State.
After beating Levin in 11th District primary, Stevens says she's 'willing to stand up to Betsy DeVos's agenda'
After Michigan lost a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census, the state’s 11th District turned into a race between two incumbents. Haley Stevens, of Waterford Township, has won that race.
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
UPMATTERS
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its watch party event Tuesday over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning. The MI GOP says ‘violent threats’ were made towards a female staff member at the party’s headquarters. Lansing...
GOP activist group instructs Michigan poll watchers to call 911
Recording of a Zoom meeting shows extent of efforts by pro-Trump groups to involve law enforcement in polling disputes.
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
wemu.org
Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races
When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
Herald & Review
Blake Masters wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
ELECTION 2022: An Inside Look at the 37th District State Senate Race
The 37th District State Senate race is another race northern Michigan has its eyes on. The district runs all the way from Grand Traverse County to the U.P., with seven candidates hopeful to fill the seats. The seven candidates, three Democrats and four Republicans, offer variety that in years past hasn’t been present to voters.
Tudor Dixon’s lead solidifies on eve of Michigan gubernatorial primary
Tudor Dixon has surged ahead in polls in the five-way race to be the Republican gubernatorial nominee just days after former president Donald Trump finally weighed in on the election. For the majority of the primary season, “undecided” has been ahead of any candidate in polls — leaving much up...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
wtvbam.com
Primary Election results: A snapshot of State Senate and State House District winners for November ballot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A strong number of candidates vying for the win in their districts which cover a number of counties in Southwest Michigan will be moving onto to Michigan’s November 2 Elections. Here is a glance based on unofficial results at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
MSNBC
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
WLUC
Garrett Soldano makes final push ahead of Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The road to Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial primary in Michigan is winding down. Candidate Garrett Soldano made a final appeal to his supporters Sunday afternoon during a meet-and-greet at The Knight Club in Marysville, Mich. Gray Washington News Bureau reporter Nicole Neuman asked Soldano how he’s...
